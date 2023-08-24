Lewis Hamilton Lead the Charge of On-Board Grumbling Long Before Max Verstappen Made the Headlines Over Necessary Evil

Formula 1 is one of the most exciting motorsports in the world because of the speeds at which the drivers race each other. However, one thing that often goes unnoticed amidst this is the speed of the driver inside the safety car. Even though the people driving the safety car are really quick as well, they are no match for the F1 drivers. As a result, many F1 drivers complain about how slowly the safety car is moving from time to time because of their failure to get heat into the tires. As revealed in an interview with nos.nl, at first, it was Lewis Hamilton, who usually complained because he was often in the lead of the race. Now, it is usually Max Verstappen.

Advertisement

The most recent time when the Dutchman complained about how slowly they were driving behind the safety car was at the start of last year. As quoted by express.co.uk, he said, “There’s so little grip and also the safety car was driving so slow. It was like a turtle. Unbelievable“.

Verstappen’s complaints just did not end there as he added, “To drive 140 [km/h] on the back straight, there was not a damaged car, so I don’t understand why we have to drive so slowly. We have to investigate“. However, even though the drivers do not stop complaining, experienced safety car driver Bernd Mayländer seems unmoved.

Advertisement

“I don’t have to set a lap record‘: Mayländer gives perfect reply to drivers’ complaints

In a recent interview with nos.nl, Bernd Mayländer opened up on how he deals with the drivers’ complaints. When asked about the same, he replied, “I don’t have to set a lap record. As a driver of the safety car you have to know where the limits of the car and yourself lie“.

After this question, the interviewer asked the 52-year-old if there is any driver who he does not like behind him. In reply Mayländer stated, “Of course, I know who’s in my mirrors. I know the character of all the drivers. I don’t care if it’s Lewis, Max or Fernando“.

The German then added that he just focuses on his job of ensuring the safety of all drivers. However, he did admit that the drivers have “become more vocal” because of the team radios.

“When I started, they were still quite calm. Lewis Hamilton was the first to push a bit,” he explained. After stating the same, Mayländer also pointed out the challenges he faces as a safety car driver.

Advertisement

Mayländer explains the challenges a safety car driver faces

Bernd Mayländer began his remarks by explaining how there is a conflict of interest between him and the F1 drivers. The 52-year-old stated that the aim of the F1 drivers is to go as fast as possible. However, for himself, he needs to go slowly to ensure that the marshals can safely clear the track.

The German then pointed out the rest of the challenges he faces by describing some of the mistakes he has made. Mayländer stated that since he is “only human,” he too has had some narrow escapes. Most such incidents he revealed has taken place in the rain.

One such moment he revealed took place at the Chinese Grand Prix. Mayländer revealed that since there was a huge puddle, he had to brake suddenly. These are some of the many challenges that the safety car drivers face while they are ensuring the safety of everyone.