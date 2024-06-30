“Stop Worrying”: Carlos Sainz Clarifies Paddock’s Misconceptions Around His Wellbeing

Carlos Sainz’s F1 Future is still hanging in the balance. It was expected that the Spaniard would be one of the first on the market to be picked given his start to the 2024 campaign. However, over the last few months, the big teams have backed out and Sainz is left with less-than-ideal options. With the delayed decision, many questioned if Sainz was actually in good health.

“A few people in the paddock have told me that I look very serious. I don’t know why that is because I have a face… they call it resting ***** face”, said Sainz.

Explaining how everything is fine, Sainz added, “Deep down I’m happy, I’m enjoying. Maybe I need to smile more so you guys stop worrying.”

One can only wonder about the pressure on Sainz’s shoulders at the moment. First, he lost his seat to Lewis Hamilton (for 2025) through no fault of his own. Then, the top teams he was once heavily linked to, turned their focus elsewhere.

As such, the Madrid-born driver has to make sure that the next team he chooses, provides him with a secure future at the very least.

It is reported that Sainz wants a 1+1 year deal with release/exit clauses in the contract. The Spaniard doesn’t want to be stuck at a team that underperforms and revealed that having the ball on his court during negotiations is cumbersome.

Although Sainz suggested that he’s happy and doing well health-wise, he did mention the toll this process is taking when he isn’t suiting up in F1.

Carlos Sainz on Future Negotiations leading to “Stressful” off-track days

Sainz is stressed, and understandably so. He has to choose between three teams (who are mainly linked to him) – Williams, Audi, and Alpine. Neither can offer him what he wants right now which is race wins and the chance to compete at the front. As such, he has to pick an outfit he feels will deliver in the future.

These discussions are taking a toll on Sainz’s mental health. He said, “There are a lot of phone calls, and talks with the management team and the F1 teams. Monday to Thursday where I would disconnect and recharge to go again, now make the weekdays stressful”

In Spain one week ago, Sainz insisted that he wants to put this topic behind him, hinting towards an official revelation in the coming weeks.