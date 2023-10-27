Amidst Bodyguard Support Provided to Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez Comes Out With Support to Teammate Plea to Compatriots

As Formula 1 heads to Mexico for the next round, Max Verstappen will surely be expecting a bit of hostility from the Mexican crowd. So much so that Red Bull have reportedly provided their star driver with extra bodyguards to ensure his safety in what is his teammate Sergio Perez‘s home race. However, as per a recent report by Associated Press, Perez has asked his home crowd to be supportive and respectful Verstappen.

As per the report by AP, Perez said, “I want Mexico to come out to support the whole Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, not just me.” According to the the media house, Perez wants his fellow countrymen to support not just him, but Verstappen as well.

It is quite unlikely that Verstappen would be getting any kind of support from the Mexican crowd. The hostility towards him was already evident at the United States GP, when sections of the crowd jeered at him during the podium ceremony.

However, Verstappen doesn’t really seem to care much about the booing. The Dutchman denied it and said that at the end of the day, it is him who’s the winner. When asked if he expects a similar reception in Mexico, Verstappen said, “Then it’s still me who’s bringing the silverware home.”

The ever-growing rift between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Even though the two Red Bull drivers have always maintained that they have a good relationship, things aren’t really what they used to be. Perez played the perfect wingman for Verstappen back in 2021 and things were ideal between the two.

The rift between the Red Bull duo was clearly on display once more when Verstappen refused to concede position to his teammate during the Brazilian GP that year. Many believed that it was a reply for what Perez had done in Monaco.

After that, it has been extremely disappointing on Perez’s part as he has been completely demolished by Verstappen throughout the 2023 season. This has only led to even more hostility between the two.

At the end of the day, Verstappen is coming away with his third World Championship title as well as setting the record for the most number of wins in a single F1 season. This will surely rub salt on the wounds of all of Verstappen’s adversaries.