Mexican Grand Prix Promoter Is ‘Concerned’ With ‘Absence’ of Sergio Perez From 2025 Grid

For the first time in over a decade, Sergio Perez will not be on the F1 grid for the 2025 season. The Mexican veteran lost his Red Bull seat after two years of underperformance, with the team replacing him with Liam Lawson. As a result, the Mexican Grand Prix may feel the absence of its home hero.

Perez has long been the face of Mexico in F1. His popularity and influence in the Latin American market played a key role in reviving the Mexico City Grand Prix in 2015 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. His presence, especially since joining Red Bull’s race-winning lineup, was a major draw for local fans.

However, with the Guadalajara-born driver absent this season, Mexican GP promoter CIE is concerned about attendance. “As organizers, we are very concerned about the absence of Sergio Perez from the Formula 1 grid,” said Alejandro Soberon, CEO of CIE, per FormulaPassion.it.

Soberon even highlighted that they were trying to extend their contract with F1. So, does this mean that the Mexican Grand Prix may drop off the calendar due to Perez‘s absence?

As things stand, the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix is the last event currently scheduled at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, per his current contract. So, Soberon and his promoter group have to extend their deal this year, if they wish to stay on the calendar.

He feels they are doing a good job on the marketing of the event to retain its popularity, even without Perez’s appeal influencing the crowd. “We are now able to provide the public with a much better show than we did five years ago,” he added.

With increased competition in the sport, Soberon also thinks that “fans will still find a hero to support”, even if they don’t have a “local idol” like Perez to root for. However, the Mexican public will feel a little less enthusiastic about their home Grand Prix now due to Perez’s Red Bull axing.

Perez’s exit and prospects of a return to F1

Perez saw the writing on the wall and was simply trying to fight for his place in F1. However, Red Bull had already given him ample opportunities, backing him despite his struggles with a car that powered Max Verstappen to four consecutive world titles.

He largely relied on the commercial value he brought to the team, which reportedly played a key role in his contract extensions. Without the sponsorship backing and marketing appeal he held in Mexico and Latin America, Red Bull might have parted ways with him at the first signs of inconsistency.

Despite his exit, the 35-year-old remains a valuable asset with strong commercial appeal. If a team finds itself in need of an experienced and marketable driver, Perez could seize the opportunity to return.

For now, the 2025 grid appears set, but with six rookies on the roster and last season’s mid-season driver changes, a surprise comeback this year cannot be ruled out. In the long run, the six-time race winner may have his sights set on a 2026 seat with Cadillac.