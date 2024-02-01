Amidst Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari Getting Official, Fernando Alonso Rumored to Partner ‘Best Pal’ George Russell at Mercedes

With exactly two weeks left for Ferrari and Mercedes to launch their cars for the 2024 season, Lewis Hamilton has given a seismic shock by probably ditching his beloved Brackley team to make a highly-coveted move to Maranello. While the official confirmation from all concerned parties is yet to arrive, speculations have already started on who could replace the seven-time champion. To add to all the crazy chaos, there are rumors on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting Fernando Alonso may end up beside his ‘best pal’ George Russell after all the dust settles on the 2024 silly season.

According to British website Autoracing1, Alonso is in negotiations to extend his current Aston Martin deal which expires at the end of 2024. While the Spaniard has an option for 2025, the report suggests that Aston Martin may hesitate to give him a long-term contract.

Thus, with a seat open at Mercedes after Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari, Alonso might swoop in to take it. The Spaniard made a similar bold move back when Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement in 2022 at the Silverstone outfit.

The #14 driver has a great bond with George Russell as the duo often hangs out for parties and celebrations. Both drivers respect each other and like each other’s driving styles and overall personalities.

So, with Mercedes in a dilemma on whom to choose to replace the seven-time champion, Alonso may be their answer. However, that would also require the Spaniard to make up his mind to switch from Aston Martin.

Will Fernando Alonso stay loyal to Aston Martin, as promised?

When Fernando Alonso signed up for Aston Martin, he claimed that it would be his last team. The Asturian driver is famous for switching teams and making the wrong moves at the wrong time. However, his Aston Martin move paid off brilliantly, giving him instant success with eight podiums in his debut season.

So, what keeps Alonso from extending his stay at the Silverstone outfit, if they want to retain him? As the 2023 season progressed, Aston Martin was not able to keep up with its rivals on development. This made the Spaniard go from being a regular top-three finisher to a lowly points scorer in the second half of the year.

Alonso is very satisfied with his status at Aston Martin and aims to fight for wins and the championship with them, after a stellar maiden year. However, if the two-time champion doesn’t see Aston Martin becoming a race-winning, championship-contender this year, he may consider replacing his long-time rival at Mercedes if an offer comes up.