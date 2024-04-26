Carlos Sainz Hails Rafael Nadal for Inspirational Influence in Make or Break F1 Season

At the start of the year, Ferrari announced that Lewis Hamilton would replace Carlos Sainz from the 2025 season onwards. For Sainz, performing well in 2024 was and remains a priority as he looks to continue racing for a top team. In need of inspiration, Sainz turned to Rafael Nadal, one of Spain’s most decorated athletes.

Sainz recently appeared in a cover story for SportWeek, per Gazzetta dello Sport. There, the Madrid-born driver hailed Nadal and the influence he has on him. He said,

“Rafa Nadal, I like him for his competitive spirit and for the respect with which he does things.”



SportWeek posted a teaser of the upcoming issue of the magazine, which is due to be released on 27th April 2024. His comments on Nadal were a part of the Instagram post put up by the magazine.

Sainz’s inspiration being Nadal, however, won’t be a surprise. The 22-time Grand Slam Champion is arguably Spain’s most famous athlete and has overcome several odds and multiple injuries to keep fighting on the court at the age of 37.

Sainz has never been under more pressure himself. He approached this season knowing that he doesn’t have a confirmed seat for 2025. But so far, the Madrid-born driver has performed spectacularly. With two podium finishes and a win in four races, Sainz is doing everything to impress the top teams for a seat in 2025.

Carlos Sainz’s probable destination

Sainz has been linked to several teams since his impending departure from Ferrari became official. One of the teams that had the strongest links was Audi. Per multiple sources, Audi offered Sainz a lucrative deal which Red Bull boss Helmut Marko feels they cannot match.

Sainz was a topic of interest for Marko because he remains a candidate for the Red Bull seat next season. For that, Sergio Perez has to underperform but thankfully for the Mexican, the signs are positive as he continues to do what Red Bull asks of him.

Aston Martin was another probable destination for the Madrid-born driver. But after Fernando Alonso’s contract extension, that door appears to be closed since Lance Stroll’s exit isn’t likely because his father Lawrence owns the team.

Mercedes meanwhile, continues to be interested in landing Sainz. The Brackley-based outfit is on a hunt to find Lewis Hamilton’s replacement. Sainz could be headed to the Silver Arrows in what could be a straight swap.