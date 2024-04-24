F1 Expert Reveals Death Threats He Has Received Because of His Verdict on Fernando Alonso

Former F1 driver turned FIA steward Johnny Herbert revealed how Fernando Alonso’s fans sent him death threats after he penalized the Spaniard at the Australian GP last month. Despite being on the bad side of Alonso’s fans, Herbert makes it clear that he has no intention of stepping down from his role.

Alonso’s fanbase kept hurling abuses and sending death threats to Herbert following his decision to hand Alonso a 20-second time penalty in Melbourne for causing a crash with George Russell. To this, he said (as per Formula Passion),

“I’m sure Alonso would be ashamed if he knew that his fans behave like this. Some have also ‘cited’ him, claiming that since I am not a world champion, I am not qualified to establish whether he should be sanctioned“.

Alonso got a penalty for “potentially dangerous driving” at the Australian GP after his incident with Russell on the race’s penultimate lap. Herbert believes that Alonso braked harder than usual, which caused Russell to lose his balance and crash into the barriers.

Unsurprisingly, Alonso’s fans were unhappy with the Briton’s decision. The latter too, isn’t pleased with how the public responded to his decision but remains unfazed.

He said, “I have broad shoulders, I am not impressed by these comments. I will continue to be a steward, I find it ridiculous, however, that I am the one who ended up on the ‘wrong’ side, according to these ‘fans”.

Fans point out Fernando Alonso and Johnny Herbert’s messy past

Herbert and Alonso do not have a good relationship and the former has taken several digs at Alonso dating back to the 42-year-old’s McLaren days.

One of Alonso’s most infamous moments with the Woking-based outfit involves him calling the team’s power unit a “GP 2 engine” at the 2015 Japanese GP on the team radio. Per Herbert, Alonso should have just retired instead of complaining. The Spaniard, however, didn’t take Herbert’s remarks well and hit back at him.

In a viral video, Alonso told Herbert, “I’m world champion and you’re not. That’s why I’m here and you’re a commentator on TV“.

Fast forward to 2024 and Alonso’s fans remind Herbert what the Aston Martin driver said all those years ago. Herbert remembers and knew that those who were sending death threats and criticizing him were actually citing the two-time world champion.