Amidst Major Reported U-turn, Audi Is Set to Pick $1,000,000 Loss After Committing to Formula 1

Audi is all set to make their grand entry into the pinnacle of motorsports in 2026 and has already announced their partnership with Sauber for the same. However, as per a recent report by Auto Motor und Sport, a major U-turn has taken place within the company. This can cost them over $1,000,000 in losses.

Advertisement

As per the report, the tensions in the Audi board room had already started back in June when their CEO Markus Duesmann was replaced by Gernot Doellner. While Duesmann was the one under whom Audi decided to make their foray into F1, Doellner isn’t too enthusiastic about motorsports.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1717866888397459709?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The report also states that there was a board meeting held this week where it was decided that the main focus for the German company at the moment, would be to put all its resources into it’s product line. This would mean that an expensive project like a Formula 1 team might have to be kept on the sidelines.

However, Audi has already invested over $200,000,000 into their project, which includes a $148,000,000 factory expansion for the Power Unit development. They have also gone ahead and bought a minority stake in Sauber ahead of their partnership in 2026.

The Audi U-turn can have several repercussions

Backing out at the last moment would mean that the company would incur huge losses. It could also severely affect their image.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1717555196832731523?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After being sacked by Ferrari at the end of 2022, Mattia Binotto was approached by Audi with the offer of him leading the team in 2026. However, following a tour of their base, the Italian was unimpressed.

Advertisement

Besides, Audi backing away at the last moment will also be a huge blow for Sauber. The Hinwil-based outfit is hopeful that the injection of cash and personnel that Audi would bring along with them can help them rise to the top of F1.

On the other hand, another situation may arise if Audi does indeed pull out from the deal, and Andretti fails to get the green light from the FOM. It would mean that Andretti will be able to revive their F1 entry bid by trying to negotiate a partnership with Sauber.