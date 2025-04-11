Christian Horner Urges FIA to Act ‘Responsibly’ as V10 Engine Debate Divides F1 Constructors

The FIA has teased a reintroduction of the V10 engines in F1, which were a fan favorite back in the day due to their roaring sound. After FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem teased this idea, there has been discourse in the F1 paddock about whether they should ditch the upcoming 2026 power units for a return to the classic V10s.

While there are pros and cons for either pathway, the timing of such a change in regulations is what has perplexed many. Firstly, with less than a year remaining for the new turbo-hybrid engines, which will have increased electrical power and will run on fully sustainable fuels, it makes no sense why the FIA is aiming to make such a late shift in the sport’s direction.

Reports suggest that teams can look to bring V10 engines to the sport by 2028 or 2029. This either means that they could use the existing V6 turbo-hybrids — which have been used since 2014 — or use the new 2026 power units with increased hybrid power for two to three seasons before switching to V10s.

To be fair, either of these routes seems hasty, given all engine manufacturers, including new ones like Audi and Red Bull Powertrains, have invested so much in the development of the 2026 engines for the past three years. Red Bull boss Christian Horner also gave his perspective on the V10 engine debate amid reports of a divide among the manufacturers.

“Whatever the future regulations are, it needs to take into account, you know, the resources that teams have. And, you know, we’ve structured our business around this current set of regs. And, you know, we’re excited about 2026, Horner said during his interaction with Martin Brundle in Bahrain.

When Brundle further probed him about how he feels about the return to V10 engines, the 51-year-old said, “I think the romanticist in me, you know, a screaming V10 could be really attractive for Formula One, but it’s got to be done responsibly.”

The 2026 rules could be dropped in favour of a return to V10 engines in 2028, it has been claimed. PF1 understands that F1’s engine manufacturers have shown a lukewarm response towards the proposal.https://t.co/ZIN61ANjhb pic.twitter.com/CDuxfbVPyI — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) March 19, 2025

Horner would naturally be concerned as such a sudden change in the engine formula will throw away all the good work they have done on the Red Bull Powertrains project, which sees them produce their indigenous engine for the 2026 regulations, in a strategic collaboration with Ford.

However, the rumors in the paddock suggest that Red Bull could actually be one of the manufacturers in favor of a switch to V10 in 2028 or later. So, how is this political dynamic going to unfold among the 2026 engine manufacturers?

Who all are reportedly supporting a return to V10?

Reports suggest that apart from Red Bull, Ferrari also seemed to have given a thumbs-up for a potential switch to V10 engines in the near future. Now, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been vocal about how this sudden change may look silly on F1’s part.

But the German manufacturer may not mind reverting to a fully combustion-based V10, given the cost factors. The costs to produce and maintain the current V6 turbo-hybrids are a lot relative to the older V10s and V8s. That is why Ferrari and Red Bull may be ready to ditch the new 2026 power units for a V10-based future.

On the other hand, Honda, who will partner with Aston Martin in 2026, haven’t exactly made their stance clear on this matter. Audi, though, has already released a statement that pledges their allegiance to the increased hybrid power of the 2026 regulation, as that was the reason they opted to join F1.

The new regulations with more electrification align well with Audi’s road car philosophy, and they won’t be keen on taking up V10 combustion engines, be it in 2028 or later. After all, they have invested a ton of money and resources for the development of the 2026 power units, all of which could go down the drain.

Moreover, just in case they agree to the V10 proposal, they would face the dilemma of not having a current generation engine to use until the V10 engines arrive. All in all, this change in engine formula could leave Audi in a very vulnerable situation, given they have bought out Sauber completely in their bid to enter F1 at the earliest.