Ex-Red Bull Mechanic Calum Nicholas Regrets Revving His $46,500 Audi Too Hard

Anirban Aly Mandal
F1 GP Imola Italien Sonntag, 19.05.2024 Calum Nicholas, Red Bull Racing Techniker

F1 GP Imola Italien Sonntag, 19.05.2024 Calum Nicholas, Red Bull Racing Techniker | Credits- IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

When stepping away from the hectic world of F1, one often finds time to do things they’ve always wanted—only to sometimes realize they shouldn’t have. Calum Nicholas, who quit Red Bull ahead of the start of the 2025 season, resonated with that feeling recently.

Nicholas, who left because of the taxing schedule that kept him away from his family for most of the year, was having a ‘chilled out’ morning, as evidenced by a reel he posted on his Instagram account, where he has become increasingly active.

Wearing a Daniel Ricciardo Enchante hoodie, the ex-mechanic got into his Audi RS6—valued at $46,500—and drove off. Everything looked normal. That was until the ‘drums’ started playing on his stereo.

‘Couldn’t help it,’ he admitted, as he pressed the accelerator a little too hard, caught up in the moment—only to regret it soon after.

 

Nicholas admittedly ‘scared himself’ and slowed down, probably because he came to his senses and feared an accident. “Don’t drum and drive,” the Briton’s caption under his reel read.

Thankfully, his actions didn’t lead to anything serious, as he only sped up for a few seconds. Nicholas would have hated to see his Audi damaged, especially given how much he loves the model he bought—and he got a great deal on it too.

“I paid £36k for a 50k-mile RS6 a few years ago…” he replied under an X (formerly Twitter) post seeking buyers for an MS2.

The Audi RS6 is a beast of a machine, fitting for someone who has spent most of his life immersed in the thrills and pace of F1. With a V8 engine capable of reaching nearly 190 miles per hour, it is truly built for speed.

As Nicholas settles into his role as a Red Bull ambassador, he will surely continue sharing glimpses of his daily life—including moments of excitement and the occasional lapse in judgment, like this one.

