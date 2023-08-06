Amidst Red Bull’s Absence, Lance Stroll Would Have Been in Real Jeopardy as He Would Have Been Costing Aston Martin’s Dream Run

Formula 1 fans in the 2023 F1 season speculated how fascinating the season would have turned out to be if Red Bull didn’t exist. And interestingly, Matt and Tommy, in their P1 podcast, had mapped out the season so far without them. They concluded that Lance Stroll would have totally jeopardized Aston Martin’s dream title run.

Advertisement

Stroll has been off-color almost the whole season for the Silverstone-based team. Even after having the decent AMR23 underneath him, the Canadian driver failed to use that, and as a result, the British squad fell behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ championship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lance_stroll/status/1685704764342816768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Stroll’s performance is the reason the Green team is lagging when it comes to points. And in a scenario when Red Bull is not there, he could have been the only reason the team would have lost their dream title.

How is Stroll not helping Aston Martin to fight at the top?

With his mediocre performance, Stroll doesn’t seem to be helping his team to fight at the top. The Canadian driver is in P9 in the drivers’ championship with 47 points after 12 rounds.

Matt Gallagher from the P1 podcast revealed the imaginary points Mercedes and Aston Martin would have got if Red Bull didn’t exist after round 12. They said the Silver Arrows would lead the Constructors’ standings with 355 points, whereas the Green team would be in P2 with 313.

Following this, Gallagher remarked, “Quite telling of how Lance Stroll has performed [on not helping his team.] Tom Bellingham, on the other hand, added, “It would literally be costing Aston Martin in the Constructors’ world title. I think the conversation would ramp up even more.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, in a title fight like that, if Lawrence Stroll would have spared his son or not will never be known. However, David Croft on this has made a future prediction.

Croft hinted at Stroll stepping down from Aston Martin

Crofty, the Sky Sports F1 expert, recently revealed that Stroll would race his last in Formula 1 in 2025. That means he will make way for Fernando Alonso’s new teammate before the new regulations are rolled out.

The British commentator believes that the 24-year-old has not been at his best to help Aston Martin fight at the top. But in the end, Alonso has a different take on this.

The two-time world champion thinks that Stroll is the future of the team. He has faith in the Canadian and the mechanism of the team despite seeing the latter 102 points adrift in 2023.