British Commentator Speculates Fernando Alonso Will Have a New Teammate Before the New Engine Regulations Are Introduced

Lance Stroll had the opportunity to regularly compete for podium places alongside Fernando Alonso at the beginning of the season. However, he failed to match the Spaniard’s performance despite driving the AMR23, which is much better than its predecessor. Now, Sky Sports’ David Croft believes that Stroll will leave the sport in a few years, allowing Alonso to have a new teammate before the new engine regulations are out.

Stroll’s performances since the start of the season have been thoroughly underwhelming. At a time when Alonso was picking up podiums on a near-regular basis, the Canadian driver struggled to finish in the points. Furthermore, the 24-year-old is also far behind Alonso when it comes to the driver’s championship standings.

Additionally, Stroll has also failed to be inspirational to his team like Alonso has. Mika Krack revealed that Alonso has exceeded expectations since joining the Silverstone-based outfit. Stroll, meanwhile, has failed to have a similar effect.

Croft hinted at Stroll’s exit as Alonso’s teammate

Croft, who is a long-time commentator at Sky Sports F1, has recently shed light on Stroll’s future if Aston Martin needs to push for the Constructors’ championship with Alonso. He opines that the Canadian star will run his last race by 2025.

Speaking about this, the British commentator said as per El Nacional, “I have the slightest feeling that, in about a year and a half, Lance Stroll will run his last race in Formula 1, he will go.”

However, David Croft’s argument is contradictory to what Fernando Alonso recently said. The Oviedo-born driver has been full of praise for Stroll since the beginning of the season, and shared some very encouraging feedback about him.

Lance Stroll is the future of the team, remarked Fernando Alonso

During a recent episode of BBC’s Chequered Flag, Alonso said that Lance Stroll is the future of Aston Martin. To help him become the face of the team, Alonso has often inspired the 24-year-old driver. He added that he doesn’t say good things about his young teammate to be in owner Lawrence Stroll’s good books, but does so, to encourage him.

Furthermore, Alonso, who is now 42 years old, said that he will not be continuing in the sport for more than two or three seasons. Going by that, he will be around 45 years old by the team the new regulations kick in.

Going by that prediction, Alonso staying in the sport long enough for the new regulation changes seems unlikely. Therefore, it is possible that Stroll gets a new teammate instead of Alonso, contrary to what Croft suggested.