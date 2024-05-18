Amidst Rumors of Divorce, Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Took a Shot at Jennifer Lopez at Met Gala

Over the past few days, shocking reports have emerged about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. With reports claiming that the couple are living separately, there are also rumors they may have a divorce. Amid such rumors, Lewis Hamilton decided to take his shot at Lopez at this year’s Met Gala.

The Briton discussed the same ahead of the Imola Grand Prix this weekend. While addressing the fans, he explained how much he loved Lopez ever since childhood.

“I told her how much I loved her,” began Hamilton. When asked what did she say back, George Russell hilariously interrupted and replied, “She’s married!”. Hamilton then added how he fell in love with Lopez as a youngster and that he finds her “beautiful”.

The banter between Hamilton and Russell did not end there as the latter said, “I’m sure her husband really appreciated that”. Hamilton then replied, “Batman (Ben Affleck) wasn’t there, so I took my shot”.

Meanwhile, Hamilton also met several other celebrities at the Met Gala other than Lopez. And while meeting them, he flaunted some of his best looks.

Lewis Hamilton stole the show at Met Gala 2024

Lewis Hamilton wore a Burberry outfit to the main Met Gala 2024 event. His outfit was designed by Eric McNeal, while Daniel Lee was the one who came up with the idea.

Lee indeed had a brilliant idea for Hamilton’s outfit as the 39-year-old’s fashion choice fit perfectly for the occasion. With the 2024 Met Gala having the theme of The Garden of Time, Hamilton decided to pay tribute to an 18th-century gardener as his outfit was inspired by him.

Speaking of the same, Hamilton said, “What I really like about the Met… is they’re able to really deep dive into the theme. And so, I did a lot of research”.

After showing off his look at the Met Gala event, Hamilton took to Instagram and put up an image of John Ystumllym, the black gardener who inspired his outfit. Hamilton put in so much effort for his look that he revealed that he was in constant touch with Burberry to ensure that he got his point across.

Soon after the main Met Gala event concluded, Hamilton once again grabbed the spotlight during the after-party. He posed for an image with British designer Stella McCartney, and tennis legend Serena Williams, among several others.