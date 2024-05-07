Lewis Hamilton Spotted Flaunting Another Extraordinary Fit at Met Gala 2024 After Party With Stella McCartney

With the Met Gala set to take place this week, there was huge anticipation that Lewis Hamilton would attend. And the Mercedes driver did not disappoint. After wearing a Burberry outfit to grace the stage of the Met Gala event, he wore another brilliant fit to the after-party.

During the after-party, Hamilton also posed for an image with top British designer Stella McCartney. After clicking a picture with McCartney, Hamilton also got a photo clicked with some other famous celebrities.

They included legendary tennis player Serena Williams, American model Karie Kloss, and American singer Janelle Monae. While several celebrities often use the Met Gala platform to express themselves, Hamilton tends to go one step further.

The British driver takes it upon himself to promote some of the most talented designers who may not be that well known. The 39-year-old hoped to achieve the same with his look during the official Met Gala event.

Lewis Hamilton promotes 18th century gardener

Since the dress code of the 2024 Met Gala was ‘The Garden of Time,’ Lewis Hamilton made his best efforts to wear an outfit that was the most fitting to this occasion. As a result, he decided to wear a Burberry fit that is inspired by an 18th-century gardener.

Hamilton explained his reasoning for his outfit in an interview with Vogue. He said, “What I really like about the Met… is they’re able to really deep dive into the theme. And so, I did a lot of research”.

Hamilton then put up an Instagram post and story to shed some more light on the research he carried out. He put up an image of John Ystumllym, an 18th-century black gardener who inspired his Met Gala outfit.

Hamilton then revealed in his interview that he also had constant communication with the designers of Burberry to ensure that he got his ideas across for his outfit. “I like to get deep with it… you have to [take the theme seriously], you have to get in character,” he explained.

With Burberry having returned him with a dazzling outfit, Hamilton made sure to thank Daniel Lee, the brains behind the outfit, and Eric McNeal, the designer.