Mick Schumacher Still ‘Dreams’ of F1 Despite Constant Rejections From Teams

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Mick Schumacher (deu) Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team reserve driver. Las Vegas Las Vegas Strip Circuit Nevada United States

It’s been three years since Mick Schumacher lost his place at the pinnacle of motorsport. He entered F1 with huge expectations on his shoulders, both due to his surname and his F3 and F2 title wins. However, he lost his seat at Haas after the team decided he wasn’t good enough.

His two-year stint with the Kannapolis-based outfit was underwhelming, with costly crashes—particularly in his second season—irreversibly damaging his reputation.

Schumacher then took a back seat, becoming Mercedes’ reserve driver, and has since been working tirelessly to return to F1. In fact, it’s still his dream. “Formula 1 has always been my dream and will always be my dream,” the 25-year-old told Sky Germany.

However, he acknowledges the harsh reality of his situation and understands the need to be pragmatic.

“But the WEC (World Endurance Championship) is the number one priority. That requires 100 percent dedication,” he added.

Under the Mercedes umbrella, Schumacher got a chance to shine in the WEC with Alpine, delivering some strong performances—good enough to secure a full-time spot on their grid for the 2025 season.

As for an F1 return, it looks increasingly unlikely. While it’s hard to say the door is closed forever, the path back has become significantly more challenging.

Schumacher was once considered a strong candidate to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams in 2024 when the American was underperforming. However, despite Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s support, team principal James Vowles rejected him. He chose Franco Colapinto instead.

Reports suggest Schumacher’s simulator runs and trials failed to impress Vowles. He was even quoted as calling the German “average” and “nothing special”—a remark he later apologized for.

