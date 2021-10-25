F1

“An earlier stop would have helped Hamilton win the US GP”: Mercedes feel pitting before Max Verstappen would have helped the British driver win in Austin

"An earlier stop would have helped Hamilton win the US GP": Mercedes feel pitting before Max Verstappen would have helped the British driver win in Austin
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
‘You want to stay in Charlotte forever LaMelo Ball?’: Jay Z tries to recruit Hornets star to Nets during on-court discussion
Next Article
"James Harden wants to average 50 and he averaged 36, Michael Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to": Steph Curry and other NBA legends from different era discuss the Goats' greatness
F1 Latest News
"An earlier stop would have helped Hamilton win the US GP": Mercedes feel pitting before Max Verstappen would have helped the British driver win in Austin
“An earlier stop would have helped Hamilton win the US GP”: Mercedes feel pitting before Max Verstappen would have helped the British driver win in Austin

Mercedes’ trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, thinks that Lewis Hamilton would have won the US…