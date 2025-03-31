Andrew Shovlin Reveals Kimi Antonelli Lost Pace Because of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in China

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has arguably had the best start to the 2025 season among all the rookies. After finishing an outstanding fourth in Australia—where many of his fellow rookies crashed due to the treacherous conditions—the Italian secured a P6 finish in China.

However, per Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin, Antonelli could have performed significantly better in Shanghai if it wasn’t for the collision that the two Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had. After Leclerc made contact with Hamilton’s rear tire on the opening lap, the Monegasque’s front wing end plate broke off.

Although Antonelli saw that there was a broken plate, he could not take evasive action because there were cars on either side of him. So, the 18-year-old had no choice but to go over the plate, which ended up damaging his floor fences.

Shovlin believes that even though it is difficult to quantify the pace lost on the W16 due to this incident, it would have been in the range of two to three-tenths. However, the British engineer revealed that there was more to the performance Antonelli lost as the damage’s effect was mainly on the rear.

“The other problem was it’s not evenly distributed across the car,” Shovlin explained via Mercedes’ YouTube channel. “You’d have heard Kimi come on the radio relatively early on and say to Bono (his race engineer), ‘I’ve got no rear grip, mate’. And what he meant there is that more of the downforce was missing from the rear axle”.

Since more of the downforce was missing from his rear axle, it was causing the rear tires to slide and heat up more. This, in turn, resulted in Antonelli losing grip.

Having faced this issue for most of the race, the Italian did a brilliant job to finish eighth on the road. This was before he was promoted two places after both Leclerc and Hamilton were disqualified. Regardless, it shows how Antonelli can keep his nose clean and eke out the best possible result.

Is Antonelli the best of the rookies?

Since all six rookies are driving different cars this season, it is difficult to judge their performances so far. But in terms of consistency, Antonelli definitely seems to have the edge. The Italian has managed to finish in the points in all the races (sprint and Grand Prix) he has competed in so far.

Haas’ Oliver Bearman, on the other hand, seems to have had a mixed start to the 2025 season. After finishing a disappointing 14th out of the 14 classified finishers in Australia, he bounced back to clinch P8 in China and scored four valuable points.

Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto has had a disappointing start to the 2025 season. With him winning F3 and F2 in consecutive seasons, he obviously came to F1 as one of the most hyped rookies. However, he has yet to showcase his quality after his crash in Melbourne and a meager P14 finish in Shanghai.

Jack Doohan is also in the same boat as Bortoleto. The Alpine rookie crashed out of his home race in Australia before finishing 13th in Shanghai.

Although Isack Hadjar also had a crash in Australia—that too, on the formation lap—he has showcased promising pace during the Chinese GP weekend. The French-Algerian managed to out-qualify Yuki Tsunoda in his second race weekend in Shanghai. Given that Tsunoda has got a Red Bull call-up and has performed exceptionally well in the past two seasons, it is quite the feat from Hadjar.

The man Tsunoda is replacing at the Bulls—Liam Lawson—is also technically a full-season rookie. But his experience of 11 race starts across 2023 and 2024 made people question his rookie status. Nevertheless, Lawson has performed the worst of the new drivers so far, having failed to get past Q1 and not scoring a single point for Red Bull.