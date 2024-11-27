mobile app bar

“An Honor I’ll Never Forget”: Ayrton Senna’s Photographer Recalls Start of Their ‘Unforgettable Journey’

Today in F1, there is a lot of focus on the relationships drivers share with their trainers, physios, and other members of the team — such is the popularity of the sport. The 1980s and 1990s, however, were quite different. For instance, not many would have known about Ayrton Senna’s beautiful friendship with Keith Sutton, had the latter not come out to shed light on it recently.

Although Sutton never made it to the pinnacle of motorsports, he too, vied for a career in racing at the same time as Senna. Senna became successful, whereas Sutton started working as the Sao-Paolo native’s personal photographer for a short period of time when he was in the lower ranks of open wheel racing (between 1981 and 1984).

Senna first met Sutton when he took some pictures of him in his junior Formula car. Impressed, he asked Sutton to join his team and the two began working together, resulting in many prominent personalities getting to know the Brazilian driver, thanks to the clicks.

Eventually, Senna would meet the right people who would help accelerate his F1 dream, which not only did he realize, but also conquered. By winning three World Championships, he became one of the best and most beloved drivers of all time.

Sutton’s role in shaping his career won’t be forgotten and his time with Senna will be immortalized in the upcoming Netflix miniseries about the late great legend.

 

Sutton took to his own Instagram account to share his feelings about their friendship before the premiere. He wrote, “Working closely with Ayrton during the early years of his racing career remains one of the most special periods of my life. Capturing the moments of a legend in the making was an honor I’ll never forget.”

British actor Joe Hurst has been cast to portray Sutton in the upcoming series on Netflix, which releases on 29th November.

