Senna Release Date: Netflix Announces Ayrton’s Docuseries Release Date

Formula 1 fans have been looking forward to Netflix’s Ayrton Senna docuseries ever since the streaming platform released a teaser earlier this year. Netflix have now finally revealed that they will premiere the six-part miniseries on the iconic Brazilian’s life and career on November 29.

The series titled ‘Senna’ will see Gabriel Leone portray the three-time world champion. Notably, Leone was last seen cast as Alfonso de Portago in Michael Mann’s feature film on the legendary Enzo Ferrari.

The Senna miniseries has been produced in conjunction with the Brazilian’s family and will chart his career right from his Formula Ford days till his tragic death at the 1994 San Marino GP. Moreover, fans will get a look into his personal life.

This is the story of the most iconic Formula 1 driver of all time. Senna, starring Gabriel Leone, premieres November 29. pic.twitter.com/cfojg5pfqg — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2024

His sister Viviane was quoted as saying, “It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed to making this project something totally unique and unprecedented. And no one better than Netflix, which has a global reach, to be our partner.”

Senna will focus on the various plot lines that defined the life and career of the former McLaren and Williams driver. A star-studded cast will faithfully recreate the relationships that Ayrton had both on and off the track.

The likes of Alain Prost, FISA President Jean-Marie Balestre, and Senna’s F3 rival Martin Brundle will all be seen portrayed in the docuseries. The series will also dive into the romantic relationships the Brazilian had — most notably with Brazilian popstar Xuxa Meneghel and model Adriane Galisteu — before his untimely death at the age of 34.