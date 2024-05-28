Angry Fans Hate the Idea of Esteban Ocon Getting Benched in Canadian GP: “Deeply Unserious Organisation”

The Kevin Magnussen-Sergio Perez crash took away all the spotlight of the Monaco GP first-lap kerfuffle. However, another collision of Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly flew under the radar. The coming together between the two teammates angered the team principal, Bruno Famin. To the extent that the fuming boss confessed there would be serious consequences. The suggestion of the possible consequences for Ocon for his actions is now angering the fans.

On the opening lap, Ocon dove on the inside of his teammate to pass him at the narrow right-hander of Portier. He left Gasly no space and choice to move his car out of the way. Luckily, the #10 driver survived the collision and secured his first and the team’s second point in the season.

Ocon’s overenthusiastic overtaking maneuver made his A524 airborne. The former Force India driver did himself no favors and damaged his floor. The landing after jumping off of Gasly’s front right tire was harsh enough to end his race.

The stewards held him solely responsible for the incident and levied a 10-second penalty. This has now turned into a 5-place grid penalty for the upcoming race in Canada. Now, Famin is quite unimpressed with Ocon’s antics and has voiced so.

However, as quoted by Planet F1, Famin said, “It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see. Esteban’s attack was totally out of circumstances. It was exactly what we didn’t want to see and we’re going to draw the consequences. We’re going to make a tough decision.”

This statement suggesting a possible benching for Canada is angering the fans.

Fans raise their voice in support of Esteban Ocon after suggestion of benching for Canada

Esteban Ocon took full responsibility for his actions and apologized to the team via a social media post. The post that went out while the race was still underway read, “Today’s incident was my fault, the gap was too small in the end and I apologize to the team on this one. Hoping for a deserved points-finish for the team today.”

Despite that, an omission from the race in Canada is becoming increasingly likely and the fans are not pleased with the suggestion.

>Alpine bench Ocon

>Ocon walks

>Gasly signs for Audi

>”why don’t our drivers have loyalty” again — Josh Wilcock (@JustJoshingF1) May 27, 2024

I know what Ocon did was moronic but to possibly bench him at Canada? WHAT? — Kat (@sewissupremacy) May 27, 2024

it is deeply unserious to drop your better performing driver after an albeit pretty big mistake where he took responsibility for it and got the immediate punishment of a DNF. but then again it is alpine and they are a deeply unserious organization. https://t.co/6PfPw9nyAn — meredith (@mereeedithh) May 27, 2024

Despite agreeing Ocon was at fault, the Alpine fans are expressing their rage for the harsh decision.

Holy shit Alpine are actually considering benching Ocon for the Canadian GP????? — Matt Gallagher (@MattP1Gallagher) May 27, 2024

Ocon does have talent and speed, no question. However, he has limited restraint and doesn’t realise the team game in moments of intense competition. I feel like his time at Alpine is over but to bench him? Nah man, that’s too much. — LawVS (@LawVSX) May 27, 2024

When Gasly did it it’s fine When Ocon did it it’s war crime Preferential treatment at its finest. pic.twitter.com/0DSagDQ7b8 — Fifth Gear (@NotFifthGear) May 27, 2024

There is no official communication from the French team regarding the rumored exclusion. However, even if it’s in discussion, the backlash from the fans might play a part in the decision-making process.