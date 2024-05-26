Esteban Ocon Gets “Tough Decision” Heads Up From Alpine Boss Despite Him Apologizing for Pierre Gasly Incident

The first lap of the 2024 Monaco GP was nothing short of chaotic. While Kevin Magnussen caused the crash with Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg, thereby ending the trio’s race, the Alpine drivers had a moment of their own. Esteban Ocon lunged on the inside of Pierre Gasly at the Portier, which sent the former’s car in the air. Resultantly, Ocon was dealt severe damage that led to a DNF while his teammate continued after red flags.

Team boss Bruno Famin has taken an exception to the incident and found Ocon fully responsible for the crash. Speaking with Canal+, he said, “It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see. Esteban’s attack was totally out of circumstances. It was exactly what we didn’t want to see and we’re going to draw the consequences. We’re going to make a tough decision.”

Ocon, meanwhile, has taken responsibility for the crash and apologized for it. In a post, he admitted there was no space for him to attack Gasly. He wished for some points for the team as Gasly continued his run after the race resumed. A P10 finish eventually for Gasly fetched him a single point.

Given their shaky past, experts warned Alpine against getting Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly together. The warning proved to be a prophecy as the teammates clashed in their third race together for the French team. The duo put the incident from Australia behind them to score 120 points and put Alpine sixth in the championship last year.

However, the incident in Monaco this year may have brought back some unsavory memories. Alpine is currently going through a terrible run and needs both its drivers to pick points wherever possible. The inability to do so will leave them with no choice but to bring an overhaul to their driver lineup.

The dearth of driver options for Alpine to pick from

Coming from Mercedes and Red Bull driver academies respectively, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were seen as the next big drivers in F1. However, both are currently driving an Alpine car which severely lacks in performance.

The current state of the French team has led them to look for a place elsewhere, as per reports. If both move out, or Alpine decides to sack them, there aren’t many options for them to field in their cars.

The first name would be their reserve driver Jack Doohan. Bruno Famin rates him highly and the 21-year-old also sees his future with the team. Meanwhile, the only other option available for Alpine would be Mick Schumacher.

That is if Mercedes decides not to give him the seat that Lewis Hamilton will leave vacant in 2025. Schumacher is currently racing for Alpine’s WEC team. If he impresses in the series, he might just make a comeback in F1.