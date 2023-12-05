Another Champion Analyzes What Makes Max Verstappen’s Red Bull the Most Dominant

Formula E world champion Jake Dennis recently had the opportunity to take the precious Red Bull RB-19 for a spin in Abu Dhabi. He completed 125 laps around the Yas Marina Circuit in the car that made Max Verstappen a world champion again. Later, he was asked about the mantra that made the RB-19 so dominant.

Answering this, Dennis said as per PlanetF1, “From my side, it’s obviously very difficult to feel that because I’m coming from somewhere like Formula E. So I think, even if I drove the worst car on the grid, it would feel pretty special!”

With this, he added, “But nevertheless, I think the car is very sensitive to your inputs, it performs exactly what you want it to do.”

Dennis, together with Sergio Perez took part in the post-season test in the UAE since he is a development driver for the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Admittedly, the RB-19 is regarded as one of the most dominant car in F1. It raked in 21 wins in 22 races and claimed a staggering 860 points through Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez throughout 2023. As things stand, the RB-19 is on its way to seeing a more dominant version of itself through RB-20.

Why is Red Bull so far ahead of the rest in F1?

The primary reason for Red Bull’s dominance in the last couple of years is Adrian Newey’s understanding of the new regulations in 2022. The British engineer mastered the regulations and helped his team build a car that is now feared by everyone else on the grid.

While rivals such as Ferrari and Mercedes battled with porpoising, sidepod, reliability, and speed, it was Newey whose remarkable understanding of the ground effect and floor sparked magic for the Maranello-based team.

Winning 21 races out of a possible 22 shows just how dominant the car was. Red Bull did not bring major upgrades to their car post the summer break. Still, they dominated the latter part of the season, barring one race (Singapore).

Even Lewis Hamilton pointed this out and is unsure if his team has the ability to close the gap down. Nevertheless, Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari will be looking to minimize the massive deficit come 2024.