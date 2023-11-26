Adrian Newey’s RB20 Tipped to Solve Red Bull’s Biggest Flaw as Max Verstappen Sets His Sights on 2024 Title

After having utterly dominated the 2023 season with the RB19, Adrian Newey and technical director for Red Bull, Pierre Waché have already embarked on designing new specifications for the RB20. The details that have emerged will be very concerning for their rivals, per GPBlog.com.

The RB19 was the most dominant car of the 2023 season. Hence, Red Bull have not spent a lot of time developing it, since they were already miles ahead of the rest of the pack. Rather, the team shifted its focus to the 2024 car. In fact, they have been working on it for quite some time. There was, however, one weakness that Red Bull wanted to get rid of.

According to the report, the RB20 will solve Red Bull’s Achilles’ heel. “The RB20 will take a different path aerodynamically, to ensure that wind has less impact on performance. This was one of the weak points of the RB19, which should disappear in 2024.”

Strapped into the RB19, Max Verstappen has won 18 out of the 21 races this season. He is widely expected to make it 19 when he starts the season finale on the pole. What’s more, the RB20 is going to be an upgrade in every way possible. Naturally, the three-time champion is expected almost all races in 2024 as well.

2024 expected to be a cakewalk for Red Bull despite Ferrari and McLaren threat

Both Ferrari and McLaren have made massive inroads into the lead Red Bull have had in terms of car performance over the course of this season. With 2024 right around the corner, they seem like the favorites to challenge Red Bull.

That being said, getting close to Red Bull will be a challenge for them. The fact remains that the Austrian team has a distinct advantage over their rivals as they tend to pull out unbeatable gaps over a race distance. Race pace is something that has been a crucial aspect for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

Adrian Newey is the calmest man in the paddock right now. With a healthy lead to develop the car for 2024, Newey revealed that he barely worked on the RB19. With so much free time on his hands he’s reportedly been working on designing a cutting-edge submarine instead of an F1 car!