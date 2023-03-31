“Nelson Piquet Is Not a Racist”: Despite Racist Comments on Lewis Hamilton, Kelly Piquet’s Mother Defends Her Ex-Husband

Kelly Piquet’s mother, Sylvia Tamsma, recently defended Nelson Piquet against Brazil court charges. This move comes right after the country’s court held the 3x champion guilty of racial comments against Lewis Hamilton.

Tamsma, by relationship, is the ex-wife of the Brazilian former driver. As per the reports, she was seen defending her ex-husband on social media.

Kelly Piquets mother is insisting that Nelson Piquet is not a racist. Someone please tell her that it was a Brazilian court that charged Nelson which contradicts her argument. pic.twitter.com/2usc3U5DuZ — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) March 31, 2023

A user shared a screenshot of Kelly Piquet’s mother’s comments on the three-time world champion. She explained the Hamilton situation and wrote that her ex-husband is “absolutely not a racist.”

To put it into perspective, Tamsma explained that the N-word. This was something Piquet used against the Mercedes driver. But she said it wasn’t supposed to have a racial meaning.

Explaining how it should work, she wrote that it’s spelled as “Nega”, not “Ni**er,” and penned, “Nelson Piquet is not a racist.”

Furthermore, she said that these are usually used in the case of friendly conversations, with friends, and more. Additionally, she used the Brazilian’s political stand to justify his guilt.

What did Piquet say to Hamilton?

As per reports, the 70-year-old used racial comments against the seven-time world champion. This was done when he commented on the crash between the Mercedes driver and Max Verstappen during the 2021 British Grand Prix.

Piquet was found to have used racist slurs against the Silver Arrows ace in November 2021. As per multiple reports, the father of Kelly Piquet uttered “n******o”, which means ‘little black men’ in Portuguese.

🚨BREAKING: Brazil’s triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay $953,050 (5 million Brazilian Reals) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton In his decision, Judge Pedro Matos de Arrudo said the amount of compensation… — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 25, 2023

Furthermore, talking to a podcast, the Brazilian was once again found to be using homophobic comments in a resurfaced footage from 2016. This was from the Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton era in Mercedes.

As the two incidents of such practice gained traction, the Brazilian court took notice of the situation and penalized the three-time F1 champion.

Hamilton praised the Brazilian court’s verdict

Lewis Hamilton welcomed the decision as the Brazilian court penalized Piquet with $953,000. The 38-year-old also praised the South American government for taking cognizance of things. Moreover, he was also happy that someone was made accountable for their actions.

Talking to the media, Briton said that there is no place for homophobia and racism in society. Despite apologizing to the former McLaren man, the 70-year-old was asked to pay the sum.

Admittedly, the charges were brought up after four human rights groups, including Brazil’s National LGBT+ Alliance, filed a lawsuit against the Brazilian champion. To add more weight to the criticism, Hamilton’s team, Mercedes, and Formula 1 as a whole condemned the ugly words used against Lewis Hamilton.