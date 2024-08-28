Another Team Enters Race for Adrian Newey and They “Have the Finance”

Adrian Newey has been linked to almost every F1 team since his departure from Red Bull. Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, Williams, and Mercedes were all potential destinations at some point in time. According to the recent reports, Ferrari, and Aston Martin remained as two potential teams. However, Alpine has now entered to make a strong case for themselves.

Flavio Briatore was asked by Formula1.com about Alpine’s prospects of signing Newey. The Alpine executive advisor replied, “As well, you are in the market, you are in the business, you are talking to people”. Briatore highlighted how Alpine was a bit troubled with his performance struggles and had become an unfancied outfit to join.

However, in the last few months, they have shown progress and the perception of the French team is also changing. He added, “Now we are there, we have the finance, we have the support from the chairman, we have a big group behind us and should something happen that’s a good possibility we do it, as simple as that.”

‘Everything is possible’ – Alpine’s Briatore and Oakes on their plans to tempt Newey and revolutionise Enstone https://t.co/mlaoEArxBl — Tristan Morris (@Tristan32998963) August 25, 2024

When asked if it implies that signing Newey isn’t impossible, Briatore replied, “Everything’s possible in life”. BBC also reported on Alpine’s interest in Newey. The site read, “Newey is said to have had pretty extensive talks with Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore.”

Newey was Aston Martin-bound according to the reports from Italian media. The Red Bull mastermind was rumored to have already signed a deal with the Silverstone outfit. It was believed that an agreement with Red Bull had postponed the announcement till late September.

However, the latest reports suggest that the Aston Martin deal rumors were false and Newey is still available on the market. Regardless, Aston Martin seems to be the best available option for Newey.

Guenther Steiner suggests Aston Martin is Newey’s best bet

Newey reportedly visited the new Aston Martin facility a couple of months ago. The Silverstone-based outfit’s rumors gained traction from that moment onwards. Soon followed the reports on Lawrence Stroll making a $100 million offer to the 65-year-old for three years.

Amid all this, Steiner said on the Red Flags Podcast, “I’ve been saying this since a few months, if he’s going somewhere, he’s going to Aston Martin.” He added, “Because Aston Martin is a much younger team than other ones, he can make a lot more changes and will have a lot more authority.”

Furthermore, a move to Aston Martin will not require Newey to move to a foreign country. It’ll also reunite him with his prodigy Dan Fallows while fulfilling his dream of working alongside Fernando Alonso.