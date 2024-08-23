Lawrence Stroll’s “S**tloads of Money” Should Be Enough For Adrian Newey to Take Up Aston Martin Challenge

After the reports about Ferrari cooling off, Adrian Newey has been strongly linked to Aston Martin in the last two months. The Silverstone-based team has been pursuing the aero mastermind for months. Amid all these reports, Guenther Steiner has shared his thoughts on why Aston Martin is the optimal option for the former Red Bull CTO.

“I’ve been saying this since a few months, if he’s going somewhere, he’s going to Aston Martin,” said Steiner on the Red Flags podcast. Newey has reportedly already signed a deal with Aston Martin with the announcement expected to be made in September.

Explaining why the Silverstone outfit is a good fit, Steiner said, “Because Aston Martin is a much younger team than other ones, he can make a lot more changes and will have a lot more authority. Obviously, Lawrence Stroll is investing lots of money, you know, s**tloads of money, which Adrian needs to do something.”

The former Haas boss explained that moving to a team like Ferrari, McLaren or Mercedes would’ve required to change the processes of an already established team. However, Aston Martin is going through the facility transition phase with multiple signings still being made.

Newey had a similar challenge when he decided to make the move away from McLaren and joined Red Bull. The team was recently acquired and renamed with Newey, Horner, and Marko becoming the three pillars of success. So, the 65-year-old could emulate a similar feat with Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso responds to Newey’s Aston Martin rumors

Lawrence Stroll reportedly made a $100 million offer to Newey for a three-year contract. Some rumors also suggested that the Red Bull mastermind visited the Aston Martin factory a few months ago.

Regardless, Alonso rates Newey very highly and spoke about the possibility of him joining the Silverstone stable. Alonso at the Dutch GP while speaking with the media said, “The fact that Aston Martin is linked to the name of Newey is already a great honor”.

He added, “However, we have many things to resolve, and we cannot distract ourselves behind these rumors every time. If it happens, I will be happy, but I cannot dream or think about the future, I have to focus on the present.”

Newey’s biggest regrets in F1 are not getting to work with Alonso, Hamilton, and Ferrari. With a move to Aston Martin, he’ll be reunited with his prodigy Dan Fallows and also get to work with the two-time champion.