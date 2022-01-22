“Another weekend, another endurance race”– Max Verstappen gears up for the Daytona 24 after Le Man’s crash

World champion Max Verstappen will return to his simulator at the iRacing 24 after a disappointing crash at Le Mans.

The lockdown last year saw many drivers beginning to branch out to keep themselves busy. Verstappen was among many who started racing virtually. With an impressive pro license on iRacing, the world champion has shown he’s just as quick behind a screen.

The Dutchman has spent the offseason behind the simulator wheel to keep himself sharp ahead of the 2022 season. He participated in the LeMans Virtual Series with Team Redline.

Unfortunately, after qualifying just 0.002s off pole position, Verstappen crashed when in the lead to end his race. Verstappen will be participating in another endurance race at Daytona this weekend.

This iRacing special event is a 24-hour endurance race held at the Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach, Florida. He enters the event with Redline teammates Gianni Vecchio and Chris Lulham. Verstappen and Team Redline will be streaming the race live on twitch.

Another weekend, another 24 hour race 🇺🇸 Watch our onboard LIVE on 📺 https://t.co/oubEhYhVGX pic.twitter.com/qfNwRoJCba — Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) January 22, 2022

Max Verstappen isn’t the only formula one driver getting in the simulator

Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso are some of the other drivers in iRacing. Alonso even has his own esports team and has raced alongside the likes of former racer Rubens Barrichello.

In fact, esports racer Cem Bolukbasi recently secured a drive in F2 after an impressive virtual season.

Lando Norris frequently streams and uploads his simulator endeavours through his team, Quadrant, on the less competitive side of things.

The esports franchise has now branched out into other games such as Halo.

