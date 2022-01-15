“It was a bit squirrelly on the exit”- Max Verstappen misses out on pole by just 0.002 seconds at the 24 hours Le Mans Virtual Race

Max Verstappen will start from P2 after Rietveld bests Verstappen by 0.002 seconds for Le Mans Virtual pole.

The lineup for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual race has been finalized. Following Sebastian Job’s pole position in the GTE class, Jeffrey Rietveld’s Realteam Hydrogen Redline entry bested Max Verstappen’s Team Redline.

Verstappen missed P1 by mere 0.002 seconds in the LMP class during qualifying on Friday. The session began with the GTE Class of drivers. The drivers were given 20 minutes to race around France’s famous Circuit de la Sarthe.

The LMP class started second but will start first on the grid when racing begins on Saturday. Verstappen came within two-thousandths of a second of securing pole position. The Red Bull Racing driver couldn’t keep up with Jeffrey Rietveld.

How did the qualifying pan out for Max Verstappen?

The new Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports squad for this event qualified with Bono Huis in the virtual driver’s seat and came close to the fastest time. Verstappen made a last-ditch attempt to capture the lead, but he was 0.002 seconds short.

The Porsche Esports Team entry, which was qualified by Mitchell DeJong, led the GTE session for the entirety of the session.

However, Job’s Red Bull Racing Esports Corvette established a dominating lead with a lap time of 3:46.438 seconds with only a few minutes to go.

Kevin Siggy’s BMW Team Redline groups were able to set better lap times, but Job’s lap would not be beaten. Despite enjoying the early edge, he will be penalized at the start of the race due to the lack of two classified Pro drivers.

