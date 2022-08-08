“Another world championship”– Lewis Hamilton eyes to break illustrious Michael Schumacher record instead of thinking retirement

Lewis Hamilton aims to bag his eighth championship while his contemporaries are heading towards retirement after the 2022 season.

The Mercedes superstar Lewis hamilton is statistically the most successful F1 driver in the history of the sport. The Briton is the only driver with more than 100 race wins in his name. Yet, at the age of 37, he is not ready to stop.

While his contemporaries are nearing their retirement, he still isn’t thinking about it. The seven-time world champion believes he will not be leaving F1 until he fully gives away his whole energy to the sport.

On the contrary, he is still eyeing winning another championship and breaking the record he holds with Michael Schumacher for the most number of championships.

“I’m still only thinking about how to improve this car,” said Hamilton. “I’m thinking about how what are the steps that I need to take to get this team winning again. What is the road map to winning another world championship?”

Lewis Hamilton is the only driver in 2022 to not have retired from a race. pic.twitter.com/LUeLrDt50Q — ᴛᴀꜱᴇᴇɴ (@utdXNDA) August 7, 2022

Lewis Hamilton nearing leaders’ level in 2022

At the beginning of this season, Hamilton was even suffering to get points in races. It seemed that Mercedes had made a blunder out of their new concepts amidst the new regulations.

But now, in the final few races, Hamilton got an impressive breakthrough before the summer break. The Briton stood on the podium for three consecutive races.

Showing that the upgrades by Mercedes are working and Hamilton is regaining his losing confidence. Though he is yet to have a win this season, if he fails to get one in 2022, it will be an end to one of the most legendary F1 streaks.

Hamilton, since his debut, has won a race at least in every season he entered. He believes that Mercedes will soon be bagging a win this season. He had come closer in some of the races, but Red Bull and Ferrari are indeed a notch higher than the Silver Arrows this season.

But when it comes to consistency, Mercedes has been the most reliable. Thus, it only indicates that they are reaching their potential, and next season could be Mercedes’ year again.

