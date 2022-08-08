“It’s not just about them and their car”– Lewis Hamilton hopes Sebastian Vettel’s $15 Million sacrifice sends across a message to future F1 drivers

Lewis Hamilton hopes that the $15 Million worth of sacrifices made by Sebastian Vettel will help young drivers to think about something far bigger.

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have been the most outspoken F1 drivers in the sport’s history regarding social issues. So much that Vettel has announced his retirement after the 2022 season, and much of the reason behind it is his climate activism.

However, the following generation of F1 drivers isn’t much involved in discussing similar topics. Many even prefer to remain silent and focus on the sport.

And this is what Hamilton hopes changes soon. The Briton hopes that the sacrifice Vettel made in his career, where his team Aston Martin, was still willing to have his services for 2023. Still, he refused an extension on his $15 million contract.

Hamilton believes that this should serve as a lesson to the younger generation to think more than about their seat and themselves. He wants to see more people like Vettel in F1.

“Ultimately I think that in general we often stand on the shoulders of greats from the past, whether it’s in this sport or other sports,” Hamilton said.

“I really hope he inspires the next generation. Whether it’s this one or the younger generation that will be coming through, to be more confident in utilising their platform, realising it’s not just about them and their car.

“It’s about something far, far bigger than being here. I really hope we see more people like him. But, I can’t guarantee that, because I think he’s rare.”

Also read: Why Mercedes denied services of $50 Million F1 star for Valtteri Bottas

Sebastian Vettel has shocked the drivers’ market

With Vettel retiring, Aston Martin successfully approached Fernando Alonso to race for them in 2023. Alpine, being blindsided, didn’t know it was coming.

The French team declared Oscar Piastri to be the Spaniard’s replacement. However, the 2021 F2 champion refused to drive for them, as reports of him replacing Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren have emerged.

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says the team would have no issue in bringing Daniel Ricciardo back should Oscar Piastri not drive for them in Formula 1 2023 🔙 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 8, 2022

Therefore, Alpine is still without a second driver but has a pool of 14 drivers as candidates to pounce on that seat. It remains to be seen what will happen in this changing F1 scene ahead of the 2023 season.

Also read: When Michael Schumacher’s daughter forced Ferrari boss to scold seven-time world champion