Answering These Two Questions Shows Why Max Verstappen’s Manager Is Painting the Walls Red Until 2028

Max Verstappen took the F1 world by storm in 2023, recording 19 wins and by also dominating teammate Sergio Perez quite comprehensively. Given the same, questions arose over a new face possibly replacing Perez in Red Bull. The speculations gave way to questions arising about Verstappen potentially facing the heat of a new teammate joining the team, or looking for a change of scenery in F1, and the Dutch driver’s manager is here to answer the same.

Per the latest report from F1 Maximaal, Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen’s manager, recently addressed some pressing points about the future of the three-time reigning world champion with Red Bull.

The first question was about Verstappen potentially stepping away from Red Bull, given the increased interest of rival teams and the possibility of him looking for a new challenge. However, Vermeulen snubbed all such remarks.

“Why would Max [Verstappen] want to move to another team under these current circumstances? We are not interested in a switch.”

The other important question came in the form of Perez‘s near-inevitable replacement posing a threat to Verstappen’s easy-going life at Red Bull.

“Max [Verstappen] is in the form of his life now and he is riding around without any pressure. Then let those teammates come, because they all get the same material. Everyone is free to beat Max, right?”

While he often talks about leaving F1 to try and achieve similar levels of success in other forms of motorsports, Verstappen is still under contract with Red Bull till the end of 2028. Given the same, Vermeulen added that there is no room for Verstappen to even consider a plan B at the moment and that they will revisit the idea once the time comes. For now, they are happy where they are.

Life in F1 post 2028 full of uncertainty for Max Verstappen

With Vermeulen assuring the fans that the Dutchman will continue his affiliation with Red Bull until the end of his contract, a question mark still dangles over the 26-year-old’s future beyond his current contract. Speaking to Sky Sports in 2023, Verstappen explained how a lack of motivation could lead to him stepping away from F1 and pursuing success in other forms of motorsports. “I like to be competitive, and I like to win but if you can’t fully motivate yourself to get to every race, then that’s the point you have to question yourself, ‘do you really want to continue?'”

On the other hand, Verstappen explained how leaving a dominant car isn’t something he plans on doing. While he often claims chasing records is something that does not motivate him, Verstappen admitted that the strength of the Red Bull car in 2028 could be the determining factor in deciding his future. If the Milton Keynes-based outfit continues to dominate in 2028, “It would be very hard to leave, for sure.”

Currently, it is difficult to predict what the 26-year-old will do four years later. Things are very uncertain, but Verstappen’s future in F1 surely depends on how dominant a car he will be driving. This is because he would not want to stay behind and fight for points, watching others compete at the front.