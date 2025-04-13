“Free Max”: Verstappen Fans Demand as Manager and Helmut Marko Reportedly Quarrel After Bahrain GP

Red Bull’s performance at the 2025 Bahrain GP was nothing short of dismal. Four-time champion Max Verstappen only managed a sixth-place finish while his teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished in ninth, scoring his first points for the team.

However, it was not just the struggles with the RB21 that resulted in both Verstappen and Tsunoda performing so poorly. Red Bull — who are known for their record pit stop times — made two incredibly slow pit stops for the Dutchman, resulting in the 27-year-old coming out in traffic and losing crucial time to his rivals.

With Red Bull having such a disappointing weekend, reports have claimed that internal rifts have begun. The team reportedly called an emergency meeting with the top brass immediately after the Bahrain GP.

Soon after, Sky Sports F1 broadcaster Ted Kravitz revealed that Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko also had a heated argument. After exchanging words, Kravitz revealed Vermeulen “stormed” off.

With Red Bull going through such turmoil, fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) and requested Verstappen to leave the team. One fan wrote, “this whole team is a MESS. free max from the shambles that is rbr.”

Fans have also started suggesting the Dutchman’s next destination if he does indeed decide to activate his exit clause. With the 2026 regulations reset right around the corner and considering Mercedes’ prowess in the power unit department, Verstappen’s fans want to see him drive for the Silver Arrows.

One fan tried manifesting it on X: “Please let Max be in that Mercedes next season,” they wrote.

Verstappen furious after miserable outing at Bahrain GP

Verstappen was left fuming after crossing the line in P6. His frustrations carried on during his post-race interview as he reflected on everything that went wrong for him.

“During the race, a bad start, then the pace was not good, then the first pitstop was bad because I think the lights stayed on for nothing. Then on the hard, we had no pace, the tire for me just felt awful. Then we did another pitstop, that one was even worse than the first one, so when I came out I was last,” he said.

That said, he felt that he had done everything he could to eke out the best result he could get out of the situation. “So to then finish P6 is still a good result, considering our pace and what went wrong in the race,” he concluded.

So, now with Red Bull having reportedly called for an emergency meeting after the Bahrain GP, it will be interesting to see the developments that come out of it.