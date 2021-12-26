F1

“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving” – Pierre Gasly gutted to see his close friend shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo

“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving" - Pierre Gasly gutted to see his close friend shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"He seems to be his own man": Former F1 Champion explains how Mick Schumacher is different from his father Michael
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving" - Pierre Gasly gutted to see his close friend shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo
“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving” – Pierre Gasly gutted to see his close friend shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo

“Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving” – Pierre Gasly counts the…