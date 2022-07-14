Apple TV signs a deal for Enzo Ferrari biography series from ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator

Apple TV has become the official platform for the upcoming Ferrari series based on Enzo Ferrari’s best-selling biography.

Apple TV has landed the deal for the series based on the Ferrari founder, Enzo Ferrari. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment world will be working on the iconic show.

Enzo Ferrari founded the Ferrari motor racing team. Today, the team is among the biggest and most celebrated in the racing world. The Italian giants have won 16 F1 and seven Le Mans titles as a constructor.

Stephen Knight, the creative genius behind the successful series Peaky Blinders will be working on the project. After the announcement, Knight said, “I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand.”

The commitment to delivering all-encompassing automotive excellence starts with a passion and vision for making the world dream. On this day we commemorate our founder, Enzo Ferrari, on his 121st birth anniversary. #EnzoFerrariDay pic.twitter.com/Hd5aiXkDKd — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 18, 2019

Sicario: Day of the Soldado director Stefano Solima will be directing the series. “As an Italian, I feel honoured to tell this story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence,” said Sollima.

The Academy Award-winning ‘The Hand of God’ directors Paolo Sorrentino and Lorenzo Mieli will be working as executive producers.

What will the Ferrari series be based on

The Ferrari series will be based on the real-life incidents of Enzo Ferrari. It follows the founder of the most coveted F1 constructor for five arduous years of his life between 1956 and 1961.

‘Ferrari’ series based on the life of Enzo Ferrari coming to Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/zrXBcDN86f — HamacaSoft  (@hamacasoft) July 14, 2022

In 1956, Enzo lost his first-born son Alfredo ‘Dino’ Ferrari. In the same year, he also faced betrayal from the then four-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio.

Fangio moved on to Maserati for the 1957 season after winning the 1956 season with Ferrari. In the years that followed, Enzo rebuilt his racing team from scratch.

He selected five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory. Ferrari built one of the fastest cars and enjoyed great success in F1 and Le Mans.

Furthermore, Apple TV also has an upcoming movie based on Enzo Ferrari titled ‘Ferrari’. Hollywood actors, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and others will appear in the Michael Mann-directed film.

