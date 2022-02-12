“Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine”: Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz are set to feature in a biopic on Enzo Ferrari

AdditiobnA Biopic on Enzo Ferrari is officially in the making as Adam Driver is cast alongside Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley for the big production.

Adam Driver replaces Hugh Jackman as the lead actor for the movie “Ferrari” directed by Michael Mann. The Oscar-nominated actor will be staring beside Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

Furthermore, the film is based on Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, which was published in 1991. The story takes place in the summer of 1957.

Showcasing Ferrari Enzo’s personal life and the rise of the racing empire. Moreover, the affair with Lina Lardi (played by Woodley), life with wife Laura (to be portrayed by Cruz) after the death of his son in 1956.

Enzo Ferrari film is a personal passion project

“Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled,” said Mann.

Previously, in 2020 it was reported that X Men franchise star Hugh Jackman will be heading the lead. However, due to the current projects of broadway underway, Adam Driver is the man at the job.

STX’s big-budget blockbuster

Additionally, STX Films has won its international distribution rights, which are shared with Amazon in select regions of the world. STX chairman Adam Fogelson added, “Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine.”

“It is an extraordinary and emotional story that Michael has been developing for years. The entire team at STX is looking forward to the start of production with this dream cast and filmmaker.”

“Adam Driver is one of the most talented and fascinating actors working today. We could not be more thrilled to pair him with Penelope, whose legendary career builds with every role she takes.”