F1

“Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine”: Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz are set to feature in a biopic on Enzo Ferrari

“Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine": Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz are set to feature in a biopic on Enzo Ferrari
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“James Harden and Daryl Morey were the first to contact Doc Rivers after he got fired”: The Sixers superstar and executive reached out to Rivers to coach in Houston
Next Article
Super Bowl Referees 2022: Who are the Super Bowl Referees?
F1 Latest News
“Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine": Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz are set to feature in a biopic on Enzo Ferrari
“Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine”: Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz are set to feature in a biopic on Enzo Ferrari

AdditiobnA Biopic on Enzo Ferrari is officially in the making as Adam Driver is cast…