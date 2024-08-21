“Are They Engaged?”: Fans Spot a Wedding Band on Daniel Ricciardo’s GF Heidi Berger

Daniel Ricciardo launched a clothing brand called Enchante two years ago. In these two years, the Australian driver has launched several different collections. For his latest collection, he had his girlfriend Heidi Berger promote it. While most of the fans seemed to love Ricciardo’s latest collection, the gaze of some of them shifted to the “wedding band” Berger had on her finger.

In the comments section, one fan wrote, “Are we ignoring the wedding ring?!? Or is that a flipped image and they are messing with us“? Similarly, another fan wrote, “That looks like a wedding band“. And on similar lines, some fans also questioned, “Are they engaged“?

Then, there were other fans who seemed to clear the air on all the speculations. One fan wrote how Berger often wears a ring on her left hand’s finger, and hence, people should not make too much of this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Berger is famous not only for being Ricciardo’s girlfriend but also for being an actress. The daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger has appeared in as many as six different television series. She most recently acted in the House of the Owl series, which released exclusively on Hulu earlier this year.

When it comes to the relationship between Ricciardo and Berger, both prefer to remain private. Other than making their relationship public back in 2022, both have rarely disclosed any details of the same.

Berger has also often visited the F1 paddock on several occasions. The last time she made an appearance with Ricciardo at the F1 paddock was in Monaco.