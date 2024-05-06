mobile app bar

Heidi Berger: The Lady Who Brought All the Luck for Daniel Ricciardo at Super Successful Miami GP Weekend

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) driver Daniel Ricciardo had a forgetful Qualifying session for the 2024 Miami GP. The #3 driver was knocked out in Q1. Despite this, the Honey Badger would consider the Grand Prix weekend a huge success after his exploits during the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint Race. This coincides with lady luck being in his favor as his girlfriend, Heidi Berger, was in attendance for the event.

Ricciardo put in a stellar lap during SQ3 to secure a second-row start for the Sprint Race. He fended off an onslaught from Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari during the Sprint Race to finish in P4. As revered F1 photojournalist Kym Illman revealed, the V-CARB driver had his own friends and family at the track to support him.

Illman explained on his YouTube Channel, “Daniel had a small group of people this race to support him, including his girlfriend, Heidi Berger.” Heidi, the daughter of former Ferrari and McLaren driver Gerhard Berger, has been dating the Australian racing ace reportedly since 2022.

The Miami GP was Berger’s first race of the 2024 season. The 27-year-old is an actress who most recently starred in a Disney limited series, ‘House of the Owl.‘ The series debuted late last month, explaining why she must have been caught up and missed the opening five rounds of the 2024 season.

Even though Ricciardo performed stellarly during the Sprint events, he has yet to score a point in the main Grand Prix. That being said, Berger’s presence at the race today would give him a much-needed boost of morale.

Daniel Ricciardo faces an uphill task after Chinese GP heartbreak

The #3 driver received a brand-new Chassis during the Chinese GP weekend. This translated into one of the Honey Badger’s most strong performances in the 2024 season. Despite this, he has failed to bag a point for V-CARB this season.

During the Chinese Grand Prix, Ricciardo was running a solid race. While he was reaching for the points, the Australian was forced to retire from the race after Lance Stroll drove into the back of his V-CARB at the first Safety Car restart.

Despite his bad string of results and bad luck, Ricciardo has carried forward the momentum from the Chinese GP. He looked comfortable with his car throughout Friday and Saturday. However, he faces an uphill task of salvaging his Sunday owing to a three-place grid penalty he received last race weekend.

Ricciardo was handed a post-race three-place grid penalty for overtaking Nico Hulkenberg under the Safety Car. This means that after his Q1 exit on Saturday, the Honey Badger will start the race from last. He must get his elbows out to break his Grand Prix point-scoring duck at the Miami GP.

