Daniel Ricciardo’s GF Heidi Berger Shares Grave Alert as Miami Braces for Hurricane Milton

Recent days have been very concerning for the citizens of the United States of America as Hurricane Milton is fast approaching. The storm that started out in the Gulf of Mexico is forecasted to hit the coast of Florida later on October 9.

The hurricane, which is dubbed a Category 5 storm, poses a serious threat to people and properties. Amid this, Daniel Ricciardo‘s girlfriend Heidi Berger has taken to social media to share a public alert.

Berger, who is one of the most impacted, took to her Instagram account to share an analysis delivered by a veteran metrologist. The bulletin looks at the forecasts to predict the magnitude of the storm about to hit the Sunshine State.

Reposting a CNN report on her stories, the metrologist can be seen visibly shaken after assessing the damage that the hurricane could cause. “Hurricane’s intensity brings veteran metrologist to tears,” read the headline.

The latest reports coming out show that the storm is 300 miles away from the southwest of Tampa, FL. The wind speeds are currently being gauged at 160 mph, with a variation expected to be around 140 mph as it nears the coastline.

There has also been an immediate response from the locals of the area. Many people have started evacuating and flocking towards higher ground. NBC reporter Jay Gray even stated the same while speaking to the general public. He explained on MSNBC,

“If there’s any good news here, we toured Fort Myers beach yesterday [and] it looks like people have listened to those warnings, that they’ve moved to higher ground, moved out of the area. It was really quiet yesterday and into the evening. And so that’s the good news.”

Although the state of Florida is no stranger to hurricanes in the past, it is pertinent to note that Hurricane Milton is being dubbed the strongest the area has ever endured. However, preparations are underway with people putting up sandbags and boarding up their windows in an attempt to minimize the damage.