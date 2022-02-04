“Are you serious?”- Lewis Hamilton shocked as Graham Norton asks him to spray Champagne on him

Lewis Hamilton was taken aback when Graham Norton asked him to spray champagne on him on The Graham Norton Show.

On one of the many times that Lewis Hamilton has made an appearance in a talk show, he was asked to spray champagne on the host.

In 2013, talking about how winners celebrate their victory at the end of the race by spraying champagne, Comedian Graham Norton asked the Briton to spray champagne on him on his show.

At that time, Hamilton had won the championship only once with McLaren in 2008. Norton asked him several things about the sport and also how does he feel to have joined a new team[Mercedes] after spending such a long time with McLaren.

Hamilton said that calling Martin[Martin Whitmarsh – then McLaren team principal] was the hardest thing to do. He had been with McLaren since he was 13 and it felt like home. However, he was excited about his move to Mercedes and said that it is good to be somewhere new.

Also Read: Mika Hakkinen concerned with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton taking ‘very high risks’ to edge past each other

Lewis Hamilton made a rookie error

Comedian Graham Norton did not shy away from asking the embarrassing questions from the young driver. While talking about how long a Grand Prix race is and does it get boring or do the drivers listen to music, Norton did not forget to bring up the pit stop incident at the Malaysian GP in 2013.

While Hamilton explained that there is no music and there is a constant conversation between the drivers and the team, Norton jokingly asked, “if people are talking to you how did you enter the wrong pit in Malaysia?”

Norton pointed out that Hamilton made a rookie error doing that. To which, Hamilton laughed and explained, “I came into the pit and they call you in. So you have a pit confirm button and you press the button to let them know that you’re coming in.”

“When you come into the pit lane you go down the pit speed limiter and I was looking out for my team. I think I looked to make a switch change and then I looked up and I just turned in and I went straight to my old team.”

“I’m so used to it after all these years,” he further added.

Also Read: Mercedes is prepping up Nyck de Vries as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton