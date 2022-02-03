“Every young driver dreams of this dream”- Mercedes is prepping up Nyck de Vries as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton

With no confirmation on whether or not Lewis Hamilton will return to the sport, Mercedes is training a replacement for Hamilton.

The outcome of the controversial Abu Dhabi GP has left many to speculate whether or not Lewis Hamilton will return to the sport. Since the final race of the 2021 season, Hamilton has maintained radio silence except for a couple of events.

Meanwhile, Mercedes is prepping up their test and reserve driver Nyck de Vries as Hamilton’s replacement. De Vries is also Mercedes’ Formula E driver and claimed the championship in Formula E last year.

De Vries said, “If I didn’t have commitments [last season] – racing or simulator – in Formula E or in other activities, I mostly worked on the F1 simulator. We all grew up racing. The driving itself is arguably the detail that requires the least customisation.”

“The potential of different cars is different, but the basics are always the same. External circumstances make the difference. An athlete who plays football or tennis is in training every day. If I only drive Formula E, I have a six-month break. I need the ongoing racing to stay in shape,” he further added.

No concrete update on Lewis Hamilton

Following the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton did not even show up to the FIA gala dinner. Although, a few days after the final race, Hamilton was seen in Brackley to bid adieu to his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Recently, he was also spotted in a store in LA talking to a fan and in a video published by Mercedes wishing his fans a Happy Chinese New Year. However, it was later confirmed that the video was recorded in December.

Moreover, De Vries said that he still dreams of racing in F1. He said, “Every young driver dreams of this dream. I’d be lying if I said I’m no longer striving for Formula One or I’m giving up my dream.”

“Next year is a new season – let’s see what happens.”

