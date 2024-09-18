Argentina vs. Brazil: Lionel Messi and Neymar Lock Horns Over Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto

Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. has been hyping 19-year-old racing sensation Gabriel Bortoleto. He recently reposted Formula 2’s post about Bortoleto on his Instagram after the McLaren junior took the lead in the F2 championship last weekend.

He wrote, “Brazil on top and ready to make history!” His post reportedly comes at a time when Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are supporting their countryman Franco Colapinto.

As per reports, both Messi and Aguero also claimed that they would financially back Colapinto if that is what it took for the 21-year-old to receive a permanent F1 seat in 2025. It is likely that both Argentines are backing Colapinto because of how well the 21-year-old has performed for Williams despite competing in just two races.

After he registered an outstanding eighth-place finish in Baku last weekend, reports have emerged that Sauber/Audi are considering signing him in 2025. What is interesting is that the German outfit were previously considering signing Bortoleto until Messi and Aguero both publicly backed Colapinto.

This is perhaps the reason why Neymar recently promoted Bortoleto, with the hope that his backing would encourage Sauber/Audi to sign him. However, with Colapinto already racing in F1 this year with Williams, team principal James Vowles has also revealed that he is doing his best to help the Argentine driver secure a race seat for 2025.

If this is true, it could become a controversial topic between former Barcelona teammates Neymar and Messi. The rivalry between Argentina and Brazil is historic in soccer – and Formula 1 could now dictate who gets the upper hand for the moment.