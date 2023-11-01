As a Return to Travel in $166,480 Car in Austin, George Russell Had to Promote the Mercedes SUV Before Getting in Action

With F1 drivers renting out cars to drive to the F1 circuit during the United States GP, George Russell received a promotional car from Mercedes worth $166,480 in the US. In return for the favor, Russell had a very simple task to do – pose with the car for a quick photoshoot before heading into action.

In a recent video by Kym Illman, the F1 journalist did an extensive review of all the cars that the F1 drivers drove to Austin. Talking about Russell, he said, “George Russell driving a car with Georgia tags! Was that apt? It was a GLS 63, silver in color.”

The race at the Circuit of the Americas is one of the events where drivers have to arrange for their transportation to and from from the circuit. This is because the nearest accommodation that the drivers get in Austin is quite far from the race track itself.

Illman also revealed that promoting the cars with photoshoots, as Russell did, is very normal in F1. The journalist explained that the drivers promote all the car companies. This does not take too long. In return, they get to drive the car around for the afternoon.

George Russell wasn’t the only one repping his team colors

As for Russell’s teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time World Champion arrived in a dark green GLE 53 worth $89,800 in the US. However, he did not have to indulge in any kind of promotional activity with the car.

That is not to say that Hamilton isn’t involved in promoting Mercedes cars. As one of their main faces in the industry, the Briton recently promoted the brand new Mercedes AMG GT in a video.

Apart from the Mercedes drivers, most of the other drivers also repped their teams while arriving to the track. For example, Charles Leclerc was spotted driving a Ferrari 296 GTB worth upwards of $300,000 in the US. Similarly, Fernando Alonso repped a white Aston Martin DBX 707.

Some of the more unconventional rides were seen with other drivers including the likes of Valtteri Bottas who arrived in a Harley Davidson Streetglide. As for the Red Bull drivers, both of them were chauffeured in with a Ford F150 Lightning Platinum with Red Bull brandings all over the car.