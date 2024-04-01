Despite Pharrell Williams Being ‘Deserving’; Lewis Hamilton Would Have Preferred a Woman to Take Key Role at $500 Billion Company

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton and thirteen-time Grammy winner, Pharrell Williams have always shared a close affinity. The former has often described Williams as one of his inspirations.

However, as Williams was inducted as $500 billion luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, earlier this year, Hamilton was left wondering how it would be if a woman had taken the 50-year-old’s place instead.

In a feature on the #44 driver with GQ Sports, Hamilton revealed, “He [Williams] deserves it 100 percent. Then I’m thinking about someone like Grace. Or Martine Rose would’ve been cool. Put a woman in power in that position.”

Hamilton feels that women haven’t been given many opportunities like the one Williams has just bagged. The 39-year-old expressed his concerns over a lack of opportunity within the fashion industry, and how Louis Vuitton could’ve taken a “baller” stand with appointing a woman like Grace Wales Bonner or Martine Rose.

The Briton is especially blown away by the work that Wales Bonner has done so far. While revealing how she, too, has been plagued by a lack of opportunity, the Mercedes driver heaped praise on her for the amazing work she’s being doing. Wales Bonner is an English fashion designer who symbolizes the amalgamation of European heritage with roots embedded within the African-American culture.

Lewis Hamilton wants to spearhead women’s revolution in the fashion industry

While speaking about a lack of opportunity in the fashion industry for women and otherwise, Lewis Hamilton also expressed how he was trying to figure a way out to be useful to drive the wheels of change. With his own initiatives, the seven-time champion wants to make the world of fashion a more diverse and accessible industry.

“I know that there are so many of these young brands that somehow need more finance, somehow need more support, help with the infrastructure, which the big brands obviously have crazy infrastructure,” explained the Briton.

Hamilton recently also dropped an appearance at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party. There he was spotted with iconic British editor, Anna Wintour who currently works as Vogue’s editor-in-chief.

Wintour has even named the Silver Arrows’ talisman as one of the most stylish sportsperson according to her with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Roger Federer, Coco Gauff and Serena Williams making the list, too.