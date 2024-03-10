mobile app bar

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Priestley Believes Lewis Hamilton Will Achieve Success With Ferrari and Win His 8th Title

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Priestley Believes Lewis Hamilton Will Achieve Success With Ferrari and Win His 8th Title

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images and IMAGO Sven Simon

Marc Priestley has a ‘good feeling’ about Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025. The former McLaren pit crew member worked with Hamilton during the latter’s early days in F1. Hence, Priestly knows how the Briton has a champion mindset. In an exclusive conversation with The SportsRush, Priestley gave his insights on why he feels Hamilton could win his record eighth world championship with the Italian outfit.

He reasoned first to cite why the 39-year-old is making the move to Ferrari. Priestley said, “I can understand why he is doing it. A. There is a passion from most drivers to one day drive for Ferrari. Within the history of the sport they are so huge and successful.”

But besides the passion aspect, the 47-year-old also feels that Hamilton has put a lot of “clever thought” into this switch. Priestley highlighted the Briton’s good relationship with Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur, as the Frenchman was Hamilton’s team principal back in his GP2 days.

Priestley cited that under Vasseur, “Culture and ethos at Ferrari I think is changing and I think it is changing for the better.” The 47-year-old elaborated that Ferrari is always under pressure due to the Italian national pride and expectations. However, that aspect is shifting under Vasseur.

Thus, the British podcaster mentioned, “With Lewis [Hamilton] coming in, if he can piggyback off the culture that’s heading towards a less passionate, less extreme culture, one that Lewis would absolutely be fitting really well into.”

This cultural shift and his close bond with Vasseur may set the foundation right for Hamilton at the Maranello outfit. Besides this, Priestley also cited that F1 goes around in circles. So, Ferrari may halt Red Bull’s current dominance courtesy of this new look with Hamilton coming in.

Lewis Hamilton has a golden opportunity at Ferrari to leave behind a lasting legacy

Marc Priestley highlighted how Lewis Hamilton may have timed his move to Ferrari perfectly. As per Priestly, the trajectory of the Prancing Horse from a competitive perspective has been on the up.

They have a solid driver in Charles Leclerc to partner the Briton come 2025. Priestley then also pointed out how the Italian team have been getting closer and closer to Red Bull in the past couple of years.

Naturally, they have experienced setbacks but they still seem to be improving. Ferrari often is the second-best team behind Red Bull. Priestley then also mentioned the championship drought of the Prancing Horse for 17 years. Thus, he mentioned that Hamilton had a golden opportunity to etch his F1 legacy forever at the Italian team.

Priestley said, “If Lewis can go there towards the end of his career, as a 7-time world champion, and be the guy that finally brings the championship back to Ferrari. They haven’t won a championship since 2007 with Kimi. Imagine if Lewis is the guy to bring that back. He would be elevated to a god-like status across Italy and the world.

Priestley isn’t wrong. Italian fans would immortalize Lewis Hamilton if he could break their F1 hiatus and bring the coveted championship back to Maranello. For Italians, Ferrari is like a religion, as Will Buxton said in Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Having written over 600 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

