As Lewis Hamilton- George Russell Chemistry Explodes, Toto Wolff Stays Involved

Tensions seem to be increasing at Mercedes following the conclusion of the last two races. Some believe that Lewis Hamilton cost George Russell at Suzuka by not providing the 25-year-old the DRS. Meanwhile, in the very next race in Qatar, the two Mercedes teammates made contact on the first lap of the race. While Russell was able to carry on and ended up finishing fourth, Hamilton failed to finish the race. As the tensions between the two Mercedes teammates seemingly continues to increase, team principal Toto Wolff is keen to stay involved.

The collision between Hamilton and Russell did impact the latter’s race as well as the 25-year-old’s car suffered a puncture. Consequently, he had to four-stop during the race unlike most of his competitors, who only pitted thrice.

Lewis Hamilton highlights Toto Wolff’s important contributions

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been unable to make his presence felt in the last two race weekends owing to knee surgery. However, despite having knee surgery, the 51-year-old has played a critical role in the team’s strategic decisions.

A truth Lewis Hamilton perfectly highlighted in his recent chat with Race fans. The Briton stated,” Even though he’s not here in person, and he’s obviously devastated he can’t be here, he’s a part of every single meeting.”

In the same interview, Hamilton added, “He’s on the comms just like the guys back at the factory are on the comms for strategy all weekend. He is still 100% fully part, just not physically there in the country. He’s a part of those meetings, he speaks in all those meetings just as he does when he’s here.” The 38-year-old then added that while Wolff did not intervene in the team’s strategy at Suzuka, he did have a word with Russell after their first lap collision in Qatar.

Wolff solved tensions between Russell and Hamilton

Following the incident at turn one in Qatar, both Mercedes drivers exchanged furious comments. George Russell was overheard saying, “Guys, come on, what the hell two races,” thereby referring to his recent collisions with Lewis Hamilton. Soon after the 38-year-old said, “Yeah, I got taken out by my own team-mate.”

However, since this was the third time Hamilton and Russell had come in such close proximity, someone like Toto Wolff needed to intervene, which he did. The Austrian sent Russell a message over the radio and said, “George, let’s race now. Let’s do the best out of it.”

While Wolff helped Russell refocus during the race, Hamilton did take the blame for the collision. Following the race, Mercedes officials also published a video with the caption, “Action speaks louder than words,” signaling the conclusion of the rivalry.