Christian Horner Gives Toto Wolff Some Sour Advice Before George Russell Follows Lewis Hamilton Out of Mercedes’ Doors

Since 2022, Mercedes has had a terrible time in F1 with its failure to fight for the championship. With just one race win under their belt, the eight-time constructors’ champions are currently experiencing some of their worst seasons in F1. Given the same, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has recently advised Toto Wolff to turn things around, or George Russell could also follow Lewis Hamilton out of the exit door.

Currently, Mercedes has one seat open for 2025, and as things stand, they have another potential opening in 2026, given Russell’s contract expires at the end of 2025. Hence, Horner claimed that Wolff needs to improve the Mercedes car to ensure Russell stays in Brackley, especially given the constant movement in the driver market.

“Is Toto [Wolff] talking about Max [Verstappen] to avoid talking about his car and his team’s current performance? I don’t know if you’ve heard that George Russell’s contract ends at the end of 2025, so you know he might not be so interested in staying for 2026. The driver market continues to move.”, said Horner, as per SoyMotor.

The Mercedes-Red Bull rivalry has been an exciting arc for the fans. Given the tense exchanges between the two team bosses, the off-track rivalry continues to grow despite there being no competition between the two on the tracks. Things could perhaps blow even more out of proportion between both sides should Wolff continue in his pursuit of Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner advises Toto Wolff to stop focusing on Verstappen

Ever since Wolff came to know of Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes, he has been looking around for the perfect replacement. Amid a long list of names, the Austrian landed on the name of Max Verstappen as the best alternative for the seven-time world champion. However, Christian Horner isn’t too happy with the choice and wants Wolff to focus on his team’s shortcomings rather than look to paoch an “unavailable” Verstappen.

Horner claimed that if one were to speak to Verstappen, they would understand things aren’t only about a contract for the Dutchman. It is about his interpersonal relationships within the team and his performance.

Furthermore, Horner questioned Wolff’s interest by claiming something other than the drivers was his problem. “I don’t think Toto’s problems are his drivers. I think he’s probably got other elements that he needs to be focusing on.”

Driver loyalties have always been a key part of F1, especially given the amount of knowledge they have of the operations of one team. Should a driver leave one team to join their biggest rivals on the grid, they may spill all of their past employer’s secrets.

The same could lead to one team benefitting a lot in their rivalry arc. Should Verstappen somehow become a Mercedes driver, it could well give way to Mercedes and Red Bull engaging in an even more fierce battle than the one they currently are in.