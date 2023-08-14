As Rumors Surrounding Max Verstappen’s Future Teammate Continue, His Manager Issues a “Bring It On” Challenge

Sergio Perez has had a difficult 2023 season as he has underperformed massively in comparison to Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. With Perez finding himself 125 points behind the Dutchman, there have been several rumors that Red Bull may replace him. These rumors persist despite the Milton Keynes-based outfit having made it clear that they have no plans of replacing the Mexican until the 2025 season at least. Amidst these speculations, Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, has issued a “bring it on” challenge to the 25-year-old’s rivals.

As for Perez, F1 experts like Karun Chandhok have claimed that Verstappen has already “broken” the 33-year-old’s racing spirit. The former F1 driver went on to add that Perez is the fourth teammate that Verstappen has successfully managed to “break“. As F1 experts continue with their analysis of Verstappen’s teammates, Vermeulen has stated that his client is ready for more.

Max Verstappen could retire at Red Bull, hints Raymond Vermeulen

In a recent interview with formule1.nl, Raymond Vermeulen opened up on whether Red Bull’s rivals had contacted Max Verstappen for a potential move in the past. In reply, Vermeulen made it clear that the Dutchman has no intention of leaving the team, and in the process, also issued a warning to all of the 25-year-old’s potential future teammates.

“We have a commitment until 2028. And as you can see, Max is in the role of his life. We’re driving without pressure. Teammates? Bring it on. Everyone gets the same material. And everyone is free to beat Max, right,” explained Vermeulen.

After stating the same, the interviewer then asked Vermeulen if he believes that Verstappen may drive for another team in the future, to which he replied, “Let’s first look beyond when it’s 2028. Maybe Max is the first driver to start with a team and stop there. That could be another Verstappen story“.

Vermeulen’s remarks come at a time when his client is in the form of his life. The former Toro Rosso driver has already won two championships at the age of just 25 and is edging closer to winning his third this year.

While most of the Dutchman’s domination has been because of the performance of Red Bull’s RB19, he too has maximized the car’s potential. In stark contrast, Sergio Perez seems to have failed to live up to the expectations despite having the strongest car on the grid.

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull seat is at risk as Daniel Ricciardo’s threat looms

Sergio Perez came under a tremendous amount of pressure this season after failing to qualify to Q3 for five races in a row at one point. As a result of the Mexican’s underperformance, the media repeatedly asked the Red Bull bosses if they had any plans of replacing the 33-year-old, thereby leading to further speculations.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner denied considering to replace Perez every single time. The Briton has repeatedly stated that Perez will fulfil the terms of his current contract that runs out in 2024, following which the team will make a decision if they want to extend their partnership or not.

Even though Horner made such remarks, the rumors are continually on the rise with Daniel Ricciardo also returning to the grid with AlphaTauri. The Australian has made it clear that he wants the Red Bull seat in the future, and has stated that he will do everything in his power to impress his bosses by delivering with AlphaTauri for the rest of this season.