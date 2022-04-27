“Love how Daniel Ricciardo is still smiling through the pain”- Watch the McLaren crew singing for Lando Norris after his podium finish in Imola

The entire McLaren team including Daniel Ricciardo sang a song for Lando Norris after the Brit’s P3 finish in Imola last weekend.

McLaren’s start of the season slump seems like a lot time ago. Their performance in the first two races led to many predicting a difficult year for the Surrey based outfit, but they’ve recovered pretty well.

Their hard work paid off recently, as Lando Norris secured their first podium of the year in Imola. Both him and Ricciardo looked like they had strong pace throughout the weekend. But the former topped it off with a P3 finish.

After the race, the entire McLaren team took a moment to sing a song for Norris. Even team principal Andreas Seidl and Riccardo were a part of the choir, which sang, ‘Lando, you’re the one’.

It was a heart-warming moment, and Norris genuinely appreciated it, as he’s seen smiling constantly. Fans were also impressed with Ricciardo, who finished 18th in the race.

McLaren fans are delighted with Lando Norris and the team’s progress

Ricciardo and Norris finished P14 and P15 respectively at the season opener in Bahrain. It was then that McLaren fans feared a long and hard season ahead of them.

The McLaren drivers on the other hand, always insisted that they were on the right track. They let it know several times that work in the factory was being done extensively, to make the car better. Andreas Seidl too admitted that the other teams had gotten off to a better start, but they would be back in the running soon.

In Australia, Norris and Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth respectively. It restored belief within the outfit, and the good form carried on to Imola. Ricciardo would probably have brought in good points for the team too, had it not been for his contact with Carlos Sainz on the opening lap.

I still can’t realize what happens last week🥺🧡 I’m so proud of all the progresses you made in the last weeks! Let’s go team🧡 — chia💃🏻- MAX P1&LANDO P3 🇮🇹🧡 (@mvltividsx) April 26, 2022

It’s safe to say that after a gloomy start, the sun is shining on the Woking based team once again!

