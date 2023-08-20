Aston Martin Boss Claims He Has “Never Seen” What “Superhuman” Fernando Alonso Can Do Despite Being 42

Racing in his 22nd year as a professional F1 driver, 42-year-old Fernando Alonso has been one of the most impressive drivers this season. Given his impressive stint so far, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has nothing but praise for the Spaniard, reports Formula Passion.

Aston Martin has seen an impressive 2023 season, with most of the on-track credit due to Alonso. The Silverstone-based team has secured six podiums this season, all of them secured by the Spaniard. The impressive results show Alonso in third place in the driver’s championships while his team takes the same spot in the constructor’s championship. Since Alonso’s arrival, the team has found a new spirit and has continued to improve rapidly and aim higher. The team’s performances this season have been a delight for Krack as his team has been one of the most impressive outfits so far.

Fernando Alonso earns heavy praise from Mike Krack

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack has found inspiration in his driver, Alonso. At 42, the Asturian driver challenged the youngest opponents and gave them a run for their money. Krack believes Alonso’s level of driving and fitness to almost be ‘supernatural,’ with age not favoring the two-time world champion.

“What I saw with him, I’ve never seen before. With any other rider, of any age, in any category, I’ve never seen anything like this. His reaction times, we always look at them, are fantastic. It’s just superhuman.”

Krack has enjoyed working with the virtuoso and admits to not having any problem yielding his authority to see his team flourish. The team boss, who is just nine years older than the driver, is one of the few people in F1 who operate smoothly with Alonso.

Krack has understood the key to working with Alonso

Infamous for being a tough guy to work with in F1, Alonso has often run into trouble with his past employers. However, Krack has understood what it takes to keep operations running smoothly in a camp where Alonso is also a part. The team boss believes listening to Alonso and incorporating his ideas into their plans is much more fruitful than just telling him what to do.

Despite going through a dip in performance, the team and the driver hope for stronger performances once the season restarts. Alonso is determined to help his team become one of the best on the grid, even if it means he won’t be able to drive them to a world title.