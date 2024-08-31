Zak Brown Admits “It Would Be Naive” to Hope Max Verstappen Losing His March to 4th Title

With nine races to go and Lando Norris picking up maximum points in Zandvoort, the gap with Max Verstappen is down to 70 points in the standings. McLaren has also been chipping away at Red Bull’s lead in the constructors’ standings. With a faster car, Norris can reduce the formidable 70-point lead and beat Verstappen. However, McLaren CEO, Zak Brown believes it’ll be too naive to think the three-time champion will lose out on the drivers’ title in 2024.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Brown said, “Max has a big lead. I can imagine Lando being able to take more points in the second half of the season. But Max has already won the first half and created quite a gap.”

“Mathematically it is possible to catch up with him and we will do everything possible to do that. But it would be naive to say now that Lando will catch up with Max.”, Brown added.

The constructors’ championship seems an easier battle for McLaren with only 30 points between them and Red Bull. With Sergio Perez’s struggles, they have a better chance of winning the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998.

The ebbs and flows of our epic constructor championship duel ⚔️ Who will come out on top between @redbullracing and @McLarenF1? #F1 pic.twitter.com/TsyUU0hCTW — Formula 1 (@F1) August 30, 2024

As for Norris’ drivers’ championship bid, more than skill and the MCL38’s superiority over the RB20, they would need luck on their side. Moreover, even with a bad car, Verstappen can finish second in several races.

With the unpredictable nature of the current season, there will come a circuit where the Dutchman could win and distance himself from Norris. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Besides Verstappen, Norris and Co. have to face several challenges in their championship challenge.

Mercedes and Ferrari could complicate Norris and McLaren’s fight

Four teams and three drivers have won multiple races in the current championship, making 2024 one of the most competitive seasons in a while. But it’s also hampering McLaren’s progress, who not only have to battle Red Bull but also worry about Mercedes and Ferrari.

There will be tracks that will favor Mercedes or Ferrari more in the remaining nine races. The Italian team always performs better in Singapore. Red Bull will be looking forward to the races on more traditional circuits like COTA, Mexico, and Brazil. Luckily, McLaren has proved itself to be consistently good with the MCL38 being quick at all kinds of tracks.

However, this still doesn’t cover all the variables, the biggest of them being individual merit. Relative to Norris, Verstappen is far superior and extremely consistent. On top of that, the #4 driver’s inexperience in a championship battle could also affect him in pressure situations.

Now, one DNF would completely change the odds. The Dutchman having a DNF would certainly hurt his lead and help the British driver to close on him further. However, one for Norris would end all his championship hopes. So, a lot is still at play in the remaining nine races.